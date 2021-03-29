Third Coast Underwriters Names Assurance, a Marsh & McLennan Agency, as 2020 Agency of the Year

CHICAGO, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Underwriters (3CU), has named Assurance, a Marsh & McLennan Agency, as its 2020 Agency of the Year.

"Assurance has been an incredible agency and we are pleased to recognize them as this year's 3CU Agency of the Year award honoree," said Steve Cooper, president of AF Group's Workers' Compensation Division. "Dan Klaras, Michael Alberico and the entire Assurance team is committed to providing exceptional value to their customers. Like 3CU, their service model allows us to offer best-in-class workers' compensation products and services to our mutual customers. Our partnership with Assurance is very strong, and we look forward to a long working relationship with them."

"On behalf of all our colleagues, we're honored to accept this recognition as 3CU's Agency of the Year," said Dan Klaras, president of Assurance, a Marsh & McLennan Agency. "Assurance and 3CU have fostered strong relationships across our leadership, production and underwriting teams, built on the strength of our knowledge of industry verticals. We've always believed we need to do more for our clients than procure an insurance policy -- we have to find a way to make them better. This honor serves as another testament to that belief."

Twelve years after launching as a specialized provider of workers' compensation insurance to complex operations, 3CU continues its growth after reaching an important milestone in 2019, when it surpassed $100 million in written premium for the first time in its history. Through geographic and segment expansion of its workers' compensation business, 3CU continues to partner with customers to provide proactive, consultative service to manage complex operations and challenging exposures that require unique workers' compensation solutions.

