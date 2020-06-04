Third Economy Establishes Advisory Board to Advance Sustainable Investment Metrics

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Economy, a leader in sustainable investment research and consulting services, is pleased to announce that Dr. Joe Árvai from University of Michigan and Dr. Todd Cort from Yale are forming Third Economy's Advisory Board.

Third Economy was founded in 2018 to fill a gap in the sustainable investing sector, which lacks a unified framework to evaluate, compare and advance investments for long-term sustainability and market rates of return. The academic and consulting expertise of Dr. Árvai and Dr. Cort align perfectly with Third Economy's mission, ensuring the integrity and quality of Third Economy's products and services: objective sustainable investing metrics and user-friendly decision tools that make those metrics actionable and accessible to all investors.

"I have known Todd and Joe for over a decade. They are both internationally respected leaders in the sustainable metrics field," said Third Economy CEO Chad Spitler. "We are thrilled to have their expertise to validate our overall approach and advance sustainability metrics throughout the capital markets."

"Part of my work focuses on the shortcomings of current sustainable investment reporting and metrics," explained Dr. Cort. "I immediately saw the value in Third Economy's robust approach and am excited to contribute to this much-needed evolution in sustainable investing."

Dr. Árvai added: "A critical step toward more insightful investment decisions is the development and deployment of tools that help people set priorities and evaluate the risks and benefits, and the pros and cons, of different courses of action. Third Economy's approach to decision support for sustainable investing is both timely and sorely needed."

Dr. Árvai is the Max McGraw Professor of Sustainable Enterprise at the University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability and the Stephen M. Ross School of Business, as well as the Director of the Erb Institute for Global Sustainable Enterprise. His work focuses on tools and approaches to improve decision-making across a wide range of environmental, social and economic contexts.

Dr. Cort is Lecturer in Sustainability at the Yale School of Management and Faculty Co-Director at the Yale Center for Business and the Environment. His work explores the scientific relationship between sustainability metrics and financial performance through causal pathways such as risk management, reputation, resilience and talent.

Additional information on Dr. Árvai and Dr. Cort is available here:

https://seas.umich.edu/research/faculty/joe_arvai

https://cbey.yale.edu/our-community/todd-cort

Leveraging their expertise, Third Economy will release a sustainability rating and research series on mutual funds and ETFs later in 2020.

About Third Economy

Third Economy is a sustainable investment research and consulting firm. It works with corporations, investors and other segments of the financial industry to analyze how sustainability factors impact financial value. Third Economy helps corporate and institutional investor clients leverage this understanding to enhance and promote their own capabilities, thus building a more sustainable economy. Learn more at thirdeconomy.com.

CONTACT: Chad Spitler, [email protected]

SOURCE Third Economy

Related Links

www.thirdeconomy.com

