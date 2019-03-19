Third Eye Design Expands Headquarters, Completes Motorcycle Trial in Atlanta

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Eye Design (www.ThirdEyeDesignInc.com), the manufacturer of inVIEW™, a wireless brake and turn-signal light that attaches to the back of a motorcycle helmet, recently completed a motorcycle police trial in Atlanta, Georgia, resulting in the department ordering additional inVIEW™ units to protect its team.

Third Eye Design's inVIEW Wireless Helmet Brake and SIgnal Light features ultra bright LEDs, long battery life and never needs to be turned on or off.

With a mission to improve motorcycle safety while making motorcyclists more visible, Third Eye Design was founded on the belief that they can use technology to make the world a better, safer place. David Werner, president of Third Eye Design, predicts a greater awareness of inVIEW™ this riding season. "inVIEW™ is unique because it integrates with the motorcycle; it does what the bike does. If you're physically braking or turning, the inVIEW™ unit on your helmet is signaling, increasing visibility and rider safety. The number one concern of motorcyclists around the world is visibility."

inVIEW™ features proprietary technology that does not require a switch, so a rider never has to worry about turning it on or off. Standard AAA batteries last two to three months. inVIEW™ also features ultra-bright LEDs, passive deceleration signaling and a host of features gleaned from focus group studies.

Third Eye Design recently relocated to 15 Schoen Place in Pittsford, New York, to accommodate its new headquarters and testing area. inVIEW™ is proudly manufactured in the U.S. in partnership with Surmotec in Victor, New York. www.ThirdEyeDesignInc.com

