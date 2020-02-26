Third Eye Health Celebrates Over 100 PointClickCare Integrated Activations

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Eye Health, the nation's largest post-acute telehealth provider, announced today that its solution has been integrated with PointClickCare Technologies' core electronic health record (EHR) platform in more than 100 post-acute care facilities.

"Third Eye Health's integration with PointClickCare enables nurses and physicians to quickly share patient data and update patient charts when using our telehealth platform," says Ray George, VP of Growth and Strategy, Third Eye Health. "We're pleased to surpass this milestone 100th integration with PointClickCare and continue bringing health and personal information together in new and more efficient ways."

With over 400 Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNF) utilizing their services across 30 states, Third Eye Health is the nation's largest post-acute telehealth network. Its telehealth platform allows nurses to contact a specially trained physician through secure video and text messaging when a patient or resident requires immediate medical care, helping to reduce potential hospital readmissions as a result of transcription error.

The integration with PointClickCare's EHR enables staff at SNFs to seamlessly share a patient's chart with physicians. Once physicians are granted access to the patient's chart, they can make real time updates, which are automatically shared with the SNF, along with any necessary and supporting documentation.

"Third Eye Health's integration with PointClickCare saves our nurses valuable time," says Mark Morley, vice-president of Operations, Continuing Healthcare Solutions. "The patient chart is instantly shared with Third Eye Health physicians and all their notes are sent directly into PointClickCare progress notes. Implementing the Third Eye Health and PointClickCare integration could not be easier – in one click, we were able to turn on the integration for 25 of our facilities."

Additional features as a result of the integration include:

Shared Documentation – All physician notes are automatically shared with the PointClickCare instance.

– All physician notes are automatically shared with the PointClickCare instance. Patient Demographics – Retrieve real-time patient demographic and contacts information from PointClickCare.

– Retrieve real-time patient demographic and contacts information from PointClickCare. Medications – Retrieve all medications for a given patient within a certain facility.

– Retrieve all medications for a given patient within a certain facility. Observations and Vitals – Retrieve the historical observations and observations baselines.

– Retrieve the historical observations and observations baselines. Basic User Information – Retrieve name, role, and settings about the PointClickCare user that is logged in.

– Retrieve name, role, and settings about the PointClickCare user that is logged in. Facility Information – Retrieves basic information about the organization's facilities – such as address, Facility ID, and basic PointClickCare configurations.

"PointClickCare's network of providers and partners is continually growing and is unsurpassed—in value and in size," said Chris Beekman, Director of Corporate Development, PointClickCare. "With PointClickCare as your technology partner, you have a wealth of possibilities available to seamlessly extend your PointClickCare technical capabilities."

To learn more about how Third Eye Health is saving nurses time and reducing unnecessary hospital readmissions at scale, visit https://www.thirdeyehealth.net/. For more information about Third Eye Health's integration with PointClickCare, visit the PointClickCare Marketplace.

About Third Eye Health

More than 400 SNFs use Third Eye Health's technology enabled physician telehealth services for 24/7 and night and weekend medical care. When a patient is in need of immediate care, with the touch of a button, a nurse connects to a physician through secure video and text messaging. This service allows for immediate care and attention to be given to the patient any time, day or night. In 2019 alone, Third Eye Health performed over 70,000 patient consults with a treat in place rate of 94% and an average Return to Hospital (RTH) reduction of 25% to 80% across its customer base.

