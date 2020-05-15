Third-Generation Leaders Join Spartan Logistics & Logan Creek Construction

TOLEDO, Ohio, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Logistics and Logan Creek Construction are announcing that two members of the Harmon family third generation have recently joined the business. Nick Harmon joins Spartan Logistics as a Logistics Sales Representative and Logan Howell joins Logan Creek Construction as an On-site Project Manager. Both are the grandsons of founder, Ed Harmon.

Spartan Logistics

In his new role as Logistics Sales Representative, Nick relocated to Toledo, OH and will be responsible for forming and implementing long-term sales goals and sales strategy to add facilities to the long-term growth plan. He will promote the Spartan Logistics line of 3PL (3rd Party Logistics) services, core values, and integrate the business into new customer segments. Nick will also be working with the operations and real estate teams to provide asset-based solutions to meet the changing needs of the industry.

Nick recently completed his undergraduate degree in Business Administration with a focus on Finance and Marketing from Mount Vernon Nazarene University in Mount Vernon, OH. He interned with the Harmon family businesses over the last three summers working with many facets of the companies under his father, Steve Harmon. Nick started on the warehouse floor in Columbus, OH where he developed a greater understanding of the business.

Logan Creek Construction

Logan joined Logan Creek Construction Company as an On-site Project Manager overseeing team members, subcontractors, and quality control at various large-scale commercial construction projects. He recently completed a 180,000 sq. ft. project in Rockford, OH for Fremont Canning Co. Logan is currently assisting in a project at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, which is a 175,000 sq. ft. expansion. He is also managing the 85,611 sq. ft. Capital Tire project in Harmon Business Park, which broke ground in February 2020 in Rossford, OH.

Logan started his construction career at four years old when you could find him traveling to construction projects and working alongside his Father and Company Owner, Jim Howell. After years of traveling and gaining experience in and around the business, Logan made the decision to move to Toledo, OH from Radford, VA in June of 2018 to become a part of the Logan Creek Construction team.

About Harmon Family Companies

The Harmon Family includes a suite of companies that deliver business solutions through asset-based approaches in real estate, logistics, and construction. Follow the links to learn about each of our organizations.

