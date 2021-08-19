Third-party Banking Software Market 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Analysis, Insights, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats | Technavio

The growing use of digital payment solutions, the surging necessity for increased efficiency in banking operations, and the increased need for greater customer satisfaction are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. In addition, the growing number of digital wallets, incorporation of analytics into third-party banking software, and surging partnerships between regulated financial institutions and alternative finance companies will influence the market's growth positively in the long run. However, factors such as issues related to data privacy and security, interoperability issues, and poor internet connectivity in developing countries will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Third-party Banking Software Market: Deployment

The report is segmented by deployment into on-premises and cloud-based methods. The on-premises deployment segment led the market share in 2020 and is likely to contribute significant growth during the forecast period. The on-premises segment will be the fast-growing segment during the forecast period as it is considered highly secured since it is managed and maintained by enterprises in the banking industry, while the cloud-based segment will be the slow-growing category.

Third-party Banking Software Market: End-user

The retail users segment was the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was corporate users. Banks and other financial institutions are focusing on the development of more secure websites as well as software applications to cater to the need of retail users, which is estimated to be a key driver for the growth in the adoption of third-party banking software in retail users segment. However, The corporate users segment will be the fast-growing segment during the forecast period, while the retail users segment will be the slow-growing category.

Companies Covered

Accenture Plc

Capgemini Services SAS

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Fiserv Inc.

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Temenos AG

Third-party Banking Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist in third-party banking software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the third-party banking software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the third-party banking software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of third-party banking software market, vendors

