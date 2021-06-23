Third-party logistics (3PL) market in Brazil to grow by USD 5.22 billion|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market in Brazil Analysis Report by End-user (Consumer goods, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Others), Service (Warehousing and distribution, Transportation, and Others), and Geography (South America and Brazil), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

The third-party logistics (3PL) market in Brazil is driven by the soaring e-commerce sector in Brazil. In addition, the increasing popularity of sustainable resources is anticipated to boost the growth of the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market in Brazil.

Due to huge demand certainties, e-commerce companies prefer 3PL to manage their supply chain efficiently by reaching end-users across regions. Brazil, which is recovering from its major economic downturn between 2014 and 2016, is witnessing rapid growth in the e-commerce sector. The e-commerce market in Brazil grew by almost 56%, reaching nearly $20 billion in sales revenue and expected to witness continuous growth during the forecast period. Hence, with the rapid rise in e-commerce, the demand for 3PL for both long-distance transportation and last-mile delivery across the country will increase during the forecast period.

Major Five Third-Party Logistics (3PL) in Brazil Companies:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. offers freight transportation, transportation management, brokerage, and warehousing.

CEVA Logistics AG

CEVA Logistics AG offers air freight, ground freight, and other logistics services.

DHL International GmbH

DHL International GmbH offers land freight, ocean freight, air freight, contract logistics, lead logistics, and other logistics services.

DSV Panalpina AS

DSV Panalpina AS offers various third-party logistics solutions such as transport, warehousing, and freight management.

Kintetsu World Express Inc.

Kintetsu World Express Inc. offers integrated warehousing and distribution on a global scale.

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market In Brazil End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Consumer goods - size and forecast 2020-2025

Manufacturing - size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market In Brazil Service Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Warehousing and distribution - size and forecast 2020-2025

Transportation - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market In Brazil Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Brazil - size and forecast 2020-2025

SOURCE Technavio