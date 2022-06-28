Third-party Logistics Market In India to Reach USD 10.74 Billion by 2025 at 8% CAGR | Technavio

Jun 28, 2022, 03:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Third-party Logistics Market In India offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges. The third-party logistics market size in India value is anticipated to grow by USD 10.74 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8% as per the latest forecast report by Technavio. The third-party logistics market share growth in India by the manufacturing segment will be significant for revenue generation. The 3PL market for the manufacturing industry is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. Much of the future growth of the global manufacturing industry will come from developing countries such as India. The number of new manufacturing industries in India has increased due to policy reforms that have improved the ease of doing business in the region.
Company Profiles
The third-party logistics market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as making huge capital investments to increase the scope of their offerings and expand their customer base to compete in the market. The third-party logistics market in India report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Aegis Logistics Ltd., Allcargo Logistics Ltd., AWL India Pvt. Ltd., Blue Dart Express Ltd., Delhivery Pvt. Ltd., FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd., Mahindra Logistics Ltd., Safexpress Pvt. Ltd., and TVS Supply Chain Solutions.
- FedEx Corp. - In December 2020, the company announced the acquisition of ShopRunner, the e-commerce platform that directly connects brands and merchants with online shoppers. ShopRunner's capabilities complement and expand the FedEx e-commerce portfolio and are expected to create increased value for brands, merchants, and consumers.
Market Dynamics
Drivers:
- The key factor driving growth in the third-party logistics market in India is the introduction of tax reforms and initiatives for 3PL in India.
- The 3PL sector in India is experiencing a transformative phase with the introduction of various reforms and initiatives. The GST is one of the major tax reforms that was introduced by the Government of India. The implementation of GST helped reduce the price differences between states and make tax liabilities uniform across India.
- The new tax regime reduces logistics costs and increases operating efficiencies by reducing border checks. The increasing introduction of such reforms and initiatives in India is expected to fuel the market growth of 3PL in India.
Challenges:
- The high operational costs will be a major challenge for the third-party logistics market share growth in India. The logistics industry in India is becoming highly competitive in terms of the pricing of services owing to the increase in demand for VAS. Transportation costs form a major part of logistics costs.
- The volatility in fuel prices in India is contributing to the rise in transportation costs. As fuel prices increase, logistics service providers charge customers for achieving profits. The constant demand for lower rates from customers creates pricing pressure on logistics service providers.
- The unorganized and inefficient logistics supply chain in India results in various indirect costs such as inventory carrying costs as well as damages and losses to goods in transit. These incidences are very common in the Indian logistics sector and account for a larger part of operational costs. These factors are likely to restrict the market growth of 3PL in India.
Segmentation Analysis
- By End-user, the market is classified as manufacturing, consumer goods, food and beverages, automotive, and others.
- By Service, the market is classified as transportation services, warehousing and distribution services, and VAS.
