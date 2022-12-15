Third-party logistics software market 2022-2026: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global third-party logistics software market size is estimated to grow by USD 579.54 million from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.48% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Third Party Logistics Software Market 2022-2026

Global third-party logistics software market - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global third-party logistics software market as a part of the global application software market, which covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the third-party logistics software market during the forecast period.

Global third-party logistics software market - Five forces

The global third-party logistics software market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global third-party logistics software market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global third-party logistics software market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, deployment (cloud and on-premise), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The cloud segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The global 3PL software market is undergoing a technological shift owing to the emergence of cloud-based deployments. The cloud-based segment is estimated to grow steadily, owing to the digitization of businesses and the expanding geographical presence of logistics service providers.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global third-party logistics software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global third-party logistics software market.

North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This region will grow at a faster rate when compared to other regions. The market is growing due to the increasing adoption of TMS as well as warehouse management software (WMS). Buyers include 3PL logistics and warehouse companies. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, owing to the presence of several established e-commerce companies in the region and high investments in the logistics sector.

Global third-party logistics software market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Rising private equity (PE) investments in the logistics industry are one of the key factors driving the global third-party logistics (3PL) software market growth.

The rising levels of PE investments in the logistics industry are driving the growth of the global 3PL software market. In the logistics industry, PE investments help in asset acquisition, which is needed for a strong asset-based business model.

As significant capital investments are required in the logistics industry, PE investments help companies expand their business operations and produce synergies from joint ventures (JVs) and strategic partnerships.

Hence, logistics service providers are coming up with innovative solutions to deliver packages within cities. Logistics software combines next-generation IT solutions, such as analytics, cloud computing, and blockchain technology.

Growing PE investments in logistics across the world and the rising adoption of digitalization will increase the demand for 3PL software solutions during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The integration of technologically advanced solutions will fuel the global third-party logistics software market growth.

To capitalize on the growing adoption of logistics software solutions, vendors are introducing software solutions that have advanced technologies, such as AI. The use of AI in supply chain management solutions transforms warehousing operations, such as the collection and analysis of information and the processing of inventory.

In addition, AI in the supply chain is used to predict demand, plan demand and supply forecasts, optimize warehouse management stock, and ensure accuracy in shipping to reduce lead time and transportation expenses. The use of efficient and proactive solutions that incorporate advanced technologies saves manual effort, time, and cost.

Therefore, the integration of technologically advanced solutions in supply chain management will positively impact the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The growing instances of cargo theft are the major challenge to the global third-party logistics software market growth.

Cargo theft is a growing concern across the world, which adversely affects businesses and consumers. The advent of globalization has encouraged businesses to extend their reach and offer their products in various parts of the world.

However, this may lead to the cargo being stolen at any point between its dispatch after manufacturing and its delivery to the customer, thereby compromising its delivery and integrity.

In addition, apart from the financial damage caused to carriers, shippers, consumers, and manufacturers, the revenue generated by cargo theft is also used for funding illegal or unlawful activities.

Hence, the growing instances of cargo theft will negatively impact the profitability and brand image of vendors, which, in turn, will hamper the growth of the global 3PL software market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this third-party logistics software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the third-party logistics software market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the third-party logistics software market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the third-party logistics software market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of third-party logistics software market vendors

Third-Party Logistics Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 123 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.48% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 579.54 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 8.39 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agiliron, Blue Yonder Group Inc., Cadre Technologies Inc., Camelot 3PL Software, CartonCloud, Dassault Systemes SE, Descartes Systems Group Inc., E2open Parent Holdings Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Fishbowl, HighJump Software Inc., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Logiwa Inc., Logixgrid Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Softeon, and The Access Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

5.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Blue Yonder Group Inc.

Exhibit 89: Blue Yonder Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Blue Yonder Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Blue Yonder Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Camelot 3PL Software

Exhibit 92: Camelot 3PL Software - Overview



Exhibit 93: Camelot 3PL Software - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Camelot 3PL Software - Key offerings

10.5 Dassault Systemes SE

Exhibit 95: Dassault Systemes SE - Overview



Exhibit 96: Dassault Systemes SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Dassault Systemes SE - Key news



Exhibit 98: Dassault Systemes SE - Key offerings

10.6 Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Exhibit 99: Descartes Systems Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Descartes Systems Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Descartes Systems Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Epicor Software Corp.

Exhibit 102: Epicor Software Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Epicor Software Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Epicor Software Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 HighJump Software Inc.

Exhibit 105: HighJump Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: HighJump Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: HighJump Software Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Infor Inc.

Exhibit 108: Infor Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Infor Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Infor Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Infor Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Manhattan Associates Inc.

Exhibit 112: Manhattan Associates Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Manhattan Associates Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Manhattan Associates Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Manhattan Associates Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Manhattan Associates Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 117: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 SAP SE

Exhibit 122: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 123: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 124: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 125: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: SAP SE - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company.

