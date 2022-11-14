Third Party Logistics Software Market to record USD 579.54 Mn growth; Application Software Market Identified as Parent Market - Technavio

Nov 14, 2022, 11:15 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global third party logistics software market size is expected to grow by USD 579.54 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.48% between 2021 and 2026. Technavio categorizes the global third party logistics software market as a part of the global application software market within the global IT software market. The parent global IT software market covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing application and system software. It also includes companies offering database management software. The global application software market covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing software designed for specialized applications for the business or consumer market.
Third Party Logistics Software Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our third party logistics software market report covers the following areas:
- Third Party Logistics Software Market Size
- Third Party Logistics Software Market Trends
- Third Party Logistics Software Market Industry Analysis
Third Party Logistics Software Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
The global third party logistics software market is segmented as below:
- Deployment
- Cloud
- On-premise
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Third Party Logistics Software Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the third party logistics software market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the third party logistics software market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Agiliron, Blue Yonder Group Inc., Cadre Technologies Inc., Camelot 3PL Software, CartonCloud, Dassault Systemes SE, Descartes Systems Group Inc., E2open Parent Holdings Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Fishbowl, HighJump Software Inc., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Logiwa Inc., Logixgrid Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Softeon, and The Access Group are some of the major market participants.
Although the rising private equity (PE) investments in the logistics industry will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing number of cargo thefts will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Third Party Logistics Software Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist third party logistics software market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the third party logistics software market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the third party logistics software market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of third party logistics software market vendors
|
Third Party Logistics Software Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.48%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 579.54 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.39
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Agiliron, Blue Yonder Group Inc., Cadre Technologies Inc., Camelot 3PL Software, CartonCloud, Dassault Systemes SE, Descartes Systems Group Inc., E2open Parent Holdings Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Fishbowl, HighJump Software Inc., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Logiwa Inc., Logixgrid Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Softeon, and The Access Group
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
- adoption of cloud- and subscription-based software: The global application software market is benefitting from the growing adoption of cloud- and subscription-based software models. Both these software delivery models offer customers the option to pay-per-use and reduce the overall upfront costs of using the software, as compared to licensed software. The cloud-based or SaaS model also reduces the IT infrastructure cost of the organizations, as the end-user company can access the software over the Internet and does not have to purchase or maintain the IT infrastructure on which the application is executed.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
