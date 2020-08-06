Third Point Re Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results and Board of Director Updates

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. ("Third Point Re" or the "Company") (NYSE:TPRE) today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Earnings Summary

Third Point Re reported net income available to common shareholders of $124.0 million, or $1.33 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $53.1 million, or $0.57 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, Third Point Re reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $59.6 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $186.0 million, or $2.00 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

"We were very pleased with our second quarter results with a return on equity for the quarter of 10.1%. Our combined ratio for the second quarter was 98.3%, of which 7.0 percentage points, or $9.9 million, was attributable to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19. Our diluted book value per share at the end of the quarter was $14.37," commented Dan Malloy, Chief Executive Officer. "Our investment portfolio had a significant bounce back in the second quarter with a 5.8% return on the consolidated investment portfolio with significant contributions from our investment in the Third Point Enhanced Fund as well as from our opportunistic credit investments that we made at the end of the first quarter. Our shift in business mix into higher margin property and specialty lines is benefiting from improving market conditions and with historically low interest rates, we expect to benefit from our differentiated investment strategy. Our capital position remains strong and we are well positioned to continue to deliver increasing shareholder value from both underwriting and investments."

Board of Director Updates

Third Point Re today announced that Siddhartha (Sid) Sankaran, a current director, has been elected as Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. Joshua L. Targoff, the former Chairman, will remain on the Board. In addition, the Company announced the appointment of Mehdi A. Mahmud as a member of its Board. Mr. Mahmud, 47 years old, currently serves as Chief Executive Officer and President of First Eagle Investment Management LLC, a subsidiary of First Eagle Holdings Inc., and brings extensive investment expertise to the Board.

Additional Information on Financial Results

The following table shows certain key financial metrics for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

($ in millions, except for per share data and ratios) Gross premiums written $ 157.6



$ 82.6



$ 361.7



$ 402.2

Net premiums earned $ 140.8



$ 145.5



$ 287.1



$ 298.5

Net underwriting income (loss) (1) $ 2.4



$ (1.7)



$ 6.8



$ (7.4)

Combined ratio (1) 98.3 %

101.1 %

97.6 %

102.5 % Net investment return on investments managed by Third Point LLC 5.8 %

2.9 %

(1.9) %

10.3 % Net investment income (loss) $ 137.2



$ 69.1



$ (47.8)



$ 224.1

Net income (loss) available to Third Point Re common shareholders $ 124.0



$ 53.1



$ (59.6)



$ 186.0

Diluted earnings (loss) per share available to Third Point Re common shareholders $ 1.33



$ 0.57



$ (0.65)



$ 2.00

Change in diluted book value per share (2) 10.1 %

4.4 %

(4.5) %

14.6 % Return on beginning shareholders' equity attributable to Third Point Re common shareholders (2) 10.1 %

4.0 %

(4.2) %

15.4 % Net investments managed by Third Point LLC (3) $ 2,536.4



$ 2,590.1



$ 2,536.4



$ 2,590.1







(1) See the accompanying Segment Reporting for a calculation of net underwriting income (loss) and combined ratio. (2) Change in diluted book value per share and return on beginning shareholders' equity attributable to Third Point Re common shareholders are non-GAAP financial measures. There are no comparable GAAP measures. See the accompanying Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Key Performance Indicators for an explanation and calculation of diluted book value per share and return on beginning shareholders' equity attributable to Third Point Re common shareholders. (3) Prior year comparatives represent amounts as of December 31, 2019.

Property and Casualty Reinsurance Segment

Gross premiums written

Gross premiums written increased by $75.0 million, or 90.8%, to $157.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 from $82.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The increase in gross premiums written was primarily due to new contracts bound in the current year period, including new property catastrophe and specialty contracts in line with our changing underwriting strategy.

Gross premiums written decreased by $40.5 million, or 10.1%, to $361.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $402.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in gross premiums written was primarily due to certain contracts that we did not renew, including certain contracts which no longer fit our underwriting criteria as part of our shift in underwriting strategy. This decrease was partially offset by new contracts bound in the current year period.

Net underwriting results

The improvement in the net underwriting results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily due to this shift in business mix, but was partially offset in the quarter and year to date period from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 outbreak is causing unprecedented social disruption, global economic volatility, reduced liquidity of capital markets and intervention by various governments around the world. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, we recognized net losses of $9.9 million and $19.4 million, respectively, net of additional premiums, or 7.0 and 6.8 percentage points, respectively, on the combined ratio, relating to COVID-19. These losses were driven primarily by contingency exposures (event cancellation) as well as certain casualty and multi-line quota share contracts.

There are significant uncertainties surrounding the ultimate amount of claims and scope of damage resulting from this pandemic. Our estimate is based on currently available information derived from information provided by cedents. These estimates include losses only related to our estimate of claims incurred as of June 30, 2020.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, we recorded improvement in the net underwriting results of $0.2 million and $2.5 million, respectively, related to favorable development of prior years' loss reserves net of the related impact of acquisition costs.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, we recorded a net $0.1 million and $0.5 million improvement in the net underwriting results, respectively, related to favorable development of prior years' loss reserves net of the related impact of acquisition costs.

Investments

The following is a summary of our total net investments managed by Third Point LLC as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019:



June 30,

2020

December 31,

2019

($ in thousands) TP Fund $ 758,419



$ 860,630

Collateral and other investment assets (1) 1,777,977



1,729,497

Total net investments managed by Third Point LLC $ 2,536,396



$ 2,590,127







(1) Collateral assets primarily consist of fixed income securities such as U.S. Treasuries, money markets funds, and sovereign debt. Other investment assets primarily consist of U.S Treasuries, structured and corporate credit fixed income securities such as corporate bonds, asset-backed securities and bank debt as well as interest rate hedges in the form of short positions on U.S. Treasuries.

The following is a summary of the net investment return for our total net investments managed by Third Point LLC for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 TP Fund 14.9 %

5.8 %

(11.9) %

17.7 % Collateral and other investments 2.2 %

0.2 %

3.2 %

1.1 % Net investment return on investments managed by Third Point LLC (1) 5.8 %

2.9 %

(1.9) %

10.3 %





(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Financial Metrics" for a description of the net investment return on investments managed by Third Point LLC.

The following is a summary of the net investment income (loss) for our total net investments managed by Third Point LLC for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

($ in thousands) TP Fund $ 98,604



$ 66,357



$ (102,211)



$ 213,348

Collateral and other investments (1) 38,636



2,429



54,058



10,163

Net investment income (loss) on investments managed by Third Point LLC (2) $ 137,240



$ 68,786



$ (48,153)



$ 223,511







(1) Includes foreign exchange losses of $0.6 million and $10.9 million in the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively (2019 - $3.8 million and $0.7 million, respectively) resulting from the revaluation of foreign currency reinsurance collateral held in trust accounts. Non-U.S. dollar reinsurance assets, or balances held in trust accounts securing reinsurance liabilities generally offset reinsurance liabilities in the same non-U.S. dollar currencies resulting in minimal net exposure. As a result, the foreign exchange losses from the revaluation of foreign currency reinsurance collateral held in trust accounts are offset by corresponding foreign exchange gains from the revaluation of foreign currency loss and loss adjustment expense reserves. (2) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Financial Metrics" for a description of the net investment return on investments managed by Third Point LLC.

The following is a summary of the net investment return by investment strategy on total net investments managed by Third Point LLC for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:



Three months ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

Long

Short

Net

Long

Short

Net Equity 6.1 %

(4.0) %

2.1 %

3.2 %

(1.2) %

2.0 % Credit 3.8 %

— %

3.8 %

0.6 %

— %

0.6 % Other — %

(0.1) %

(0.1) %

0.5 %

(0.2) %

0.3 % Net investment return on investments managed by Third Point LLC 9.9 %

(4.1) %

5.8 %

4.3 %

(1.4) %

2.9 %

























Six months ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

Long

Short

Net

Long

Short

Net Equity (5.5) %

0.8 %

(4.7) %

11.8 %

(3.5) %

8.3 % Credit 3.6 %

(0.1) %

3.5 %

1.6 %

(0.3) %

1.3 % Other (0.5) %

(0.2) %

(0.7) %

1.0 %

(0.3) %

0.7 % Net investment return on investments managed by Third Point LLC (2.4) %

0.5 %

(1.9) %

14.4 %

(4.1) %

10.3 %

























For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the portfolio generated positive results across asset classes with long credit investments driving the majority of gains for the quarter. The credit strategy performed well with strength in the corporate credit portfolio leading positive performance as the portfolio benefited from tightening spreads within the investment grade credit market. Investments in ABS also produced profits. Within equities, most sectors contributed to positive results on the long side while short equity investments and hedges modestly offset overall gains for the strategy. The other strategy, which includes ventures and macroeconomic investments, was net flat during the quarter.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, losses from the equity portfolio drove the majority of the net negative performance. Long equity investments in the industrials, consumer discretionary, and financials sectors detracted. The credit strategy provided strong results as gains across both structured and corporate credit investments helped to partially offset overall fund losses for the year. The other strategy contributed modestly to net losses for the first half of the year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Financial Metrics

In presenting Third Point Re's results, management has included financial measures that are not calculated under standards or rules that comprise accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Such measures, including basic and diluted book value per share and return on beginning shareholders' equity attributable to Third Point Re common shareholders, are referred to as non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. Management believes these measures allow for a more complete understanding of the underlying business. These measures are used to monitor our results and should not be viewed as a substitute for those determined in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of such measures to the most comparable GAAP figures are included in the attached financial information in accordance with Regulation G.

About the Company

The Company is a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange which, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Third Point Re BDA and Third Point Reinsurance (USA) Ltd. ("Third Point Re USA"), writes property and casualty reinsurance business. Third Point Re BDA and Third Point Re USA each have an "A-" (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best Company, Inc.

THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts)



(Unaudited)

(Audited)

June 30,

2020

December 31,

2019 Assets





Investment in related party investment fund, at fair value (cost - $891,850; 2019 - $891,850) $ 758,419



$ 860,630

Debt securities, trading, at fair value (cost - $226,694; 2019 - $129,330) 238,574



125,071

Other investments, at fair value 4,000



4,000

Total investments 1,000,993



989,701

Cash and cash equivalents 584,809



639,415

Restricted cash and cash equivalents 887,308



1,014,543

Due from brokers 169,078



—

Interest and dividends receivable 2,195



2,178

Reinsurance balances receivable, net 613,204



596,120

Deferred acquisition costs, net 172,288



154,717

Unearned premiums ceded 35,817



16,945

Loss and loss adjustment expenses recoverable, net 10,064



5,520

Other assets 17,807



20,555

Total assets $ 3,493,563



$ 3,439,694

Liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 12,167



$ 17,816

Reinsurance balances payable 94,810



81,941

Deposit liabilities 168,910



172,259

Unearned premium reserves 587,995



524,768

Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves 1,133,983



1,111,692

Securities sold, not yet purchased, at fair value 19,597



—

Due to brokers 1,456



—

Interest and dividends payable 3,164



3,055

Senior notes payable, net of deferred costs 114,177



114,089

Total liabilities 2,136,259



2,025,620

Commitments and contingent liabilities





Shareholders' equity





Preference shares (par value $0.10; authorized, 30,000,000; none issued) —



—

Common shares (issued and outstanding: 94,920,203; 2019 - 94,225,498) 9,492



9,423

Additional paid-in capital 930,487



927,704

Retained earnings 417,325



476,947

Shareholders' equity attributable to Third Point Re common shareholders 1,357,304



1,414,074

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,493,563



$ 3,439,694



THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts)



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 Revenues













Gross premiums written $ 157,571



$ 82,637



$ 361,702



$ 402,228

Gross premiums ceded (30,487)



(1,473)



(30,222)



(2,185)

Net premiums written 127,084



81,164



331,480



400,043

Change in net unearned premium reserves 13,726



64,288



(44,355)



(101,541)

Net premiums earned 140,810



145,452



287,125



298,502

Net investment income (loss) from investment in related party investment fund 98,604



66,357



(102,211)



213,348

Other net investment income 38,607



2,774



54,395



10,736

Net investment income (loss) 137,211



69,131



(47,816)



224,084

Total revenues 278,021



214,583



239,309



522,586

Expenses













Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred, net 89,106



82,334



176,892



177,402

Acquisition costs, net 43,671



58,006



92,924



115,504

General and administrative expenses 13,455



19,650



23,614



31,782

Other expenses 3,216



3,811



6,693



7,936

Interest expense 2,046



2,051



4,094



4,080

Foreign exchange gains (797)



(4,260)



(9,014)



(1,742)

Total expenses 150,697



161,592



295,203



334,962

Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit 127,324



52,991



(55,894)



187,624

Income tax (expense) benefit (3,309)



74



(3,728)



(1,644)

Net income (loss) available to Third Point Re common shareholders $ 124,015



$ 53,065



$ (59,622)



$ 185,980

Earnings (loss) per share available to Third Point Re common shareholders













Basic earnings (loss) per share available to Third Point Re common shareholders $ 1.33



$ 0.58



$ (0.65)



$ 2.02

Diluted earnings (loss) per share available to Third Point Re common shareholders $ 1.33



$ 0.57



$ (0.65)



$ 2.00

Weighted average number of common shares used in the determination of earnings (loss) per share













Basic 92,593,599



91,776,870



92,392,718



91,723,636

Diluted 92,738,293



92,801,799



92,392,718



92,720,466



THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD. SEGMENT REPORTING



Three months ended June 30, 2020

Three months ended June 30, 2019

Property and

Casualty

Reinsurance

Total

Property and

Casualty

Reinsurance

Total Revenues ($ in thousands)

($ in thousands) Gross premiums written $ 157,571



$ 157,571



$ 82,637



$ 82,637

Gross premiums ceded (30,487)



(30,487)



(1,473)



(1,473)

Net premiums written 127,084



127,084



81,164



81,164

Change in net unearned premium reserves 13,726



13,726



64,288



64,288

Net premiums earned 140,810



140,810



145,452



145,452

Expenses













Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred, net 89,106



89,106



82,334



82,334

Acquisition costs, net 43,671



43,671



58,006



58,006

General and administrative expenses 5,596



5,596



6,769



6,769

Total expenses 138,373



138,373



147,109



147,109

Net underwriting income (loss) $ 2,437



2,437



$ (1,657)



(1,657)

Net investment income



137,211







69,131

Corporate expenses



(7,859)







(12,881)

Other expenses



(3,216)







(3,811)

Interest expense



(2,046)







(2,051)

Foreign exchange gains



797







4,260

Income tax benefit (expense)



(3,309)







74

Net income available to Third Point Re common shareholders



$ 124,015







$ 53,065

Property and Casualty Reinsurance - Underwriting Ratios (1): Loss ratio 63.3 %





56.6 %



Acquisition cost ratio 31.0 %





39.9 %



Composite ratio 94.3 %





96.5 %



General and administrative expense ratio 4.0 %





4.6 %



Combined ratio 98.3 %





101.1 %





















Six months ended June 30, 2020

Six months ended June 30, 2019

Property and

Casualty

Reinsurance

Total

Property and

Casualty

Reinsurance

Total Revenues ($ in thousands)

($ in thousands) Gross premiums written $ 361,702



$ 361,702



$ 402,228



$ 402,228

Gross premiums ceded (30,222)



(30,222)



(2,185)



(2,185)

Net premiums written 331,480



331,480



400,043



400,043

Change in net unearned premium reserves (44,355)



(44,355)



(101,541)



(101,541)

Net premiums earned 287,125



287,125



298,502



298,502

Expenses













Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred, net 176,892



176,892



177,402



177,402

Acquisition costs, net 92,924



92,924



115,504



115,504

General and administrative expenses 10,475



10,475



12,993



12,993

Total expenses 280,291



280,291



305,899



305,899

Net underwriting income (loss) $ 6,834



6,834



$ (7,397)



(7,397)

Net investment income (loss)



(47,816)







224,084

Corporate expenses



(13,139)







(18,789)

Other expenses



(6,693)







(7,936)

Interest expense



(4,094)







(4,080)

Foreign exchange gains



9,014







1,742

Income tax expense



(3,728)







(1,644)

Net income (loss) available to Third Point Re common shareholders



$ (59,622)







$ 185,980

Property and Casualty Reinsurance - Underwriting Ratios (1): Loss ratio 61.6 %





59.4 %



Acquisition cost ratio 32.4 %





38.7 %



Composite ratio 94.0 %





98.1 %



General and administrative expense ratio 3.6 %





4.4 %



Combined ratio 97.6 %





102.5 %









(1) Underwriting ratios are calculated by dividing the related expense by net premiums earned.

THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD.

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS & KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Non-GAAP Measures

Basic Book Value per Share and Diluted Book Value per Share

Basic book value per share and diluted book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures and there are no comparable GAAP measures. Basic book value per share, as presented, is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity attributable to Third Point Re common shareholders by the number of common shares outstanding, excluding the total number of unvested restricted shares, at period end. Diluted book value per share, as presented, is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated using the treasury stock method. Under the treasury stock method, we assume that proceeds received from in-the-money options and/or warrants exercised are used to repurchase common shares in the market. For unvested restricted shares with a performance condition, we include the unvested restricted shares for which we consider vesting to be probable. Change in basic book value per share is calculated by taking the difference in basic book value per share for the periods presented divided by the beginning of period book value per share. Change in diluted book value per share is calculated by taking the difference in diluted book value per share for the periods presented divided by the beginning of period diluted book value per share. We believe that long-term growth in diluted book value per share is the most important measure of our financial performance because it allows our management and investors to track over time the value created by the retention of earnings. In addition, we believe this metric is used by investors because it provides a basis for comparison with other companies in our industry that also report a similar measure.



June 30,

2020

December 31,

2019 Basic and diluted book value per share numerator: ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Shareholders' equity attributable to Third Point Re common shareholders $ 1,357,304



$ 1,414,074

Basic and diluted book value per share denominator:





Common shares outstanding 94,920,203



94,225,498

Unvested restricted shares (2,319,354)



(2,231,296)

Basic book value per share denominator: 92,600,849



91,994,202

Effect of dilutive warrants issued to founders and an advisor (1) —



172,756

Effect of dilutive stock options issued to directors and employees (1) —



225,666

Effect of dilutive restricted shares issued to directors and employees 1,825,128



1,654,803

Diluted book value per share denominator 94,425,977



94,047,427









Basic book value per share $ 14.66



$ 15.37

Diluted book value per share $ 14.37



$ 15.04







(1) As of June 30, 2020, there was no dilution as a result of the Company's share price being under the lowest exercise price for warrants and options.

Return on Beginning Shareholders' Equity Attributable to Third Point Re Common Shareholders

Return on beginning shareholders' equity attributable to Third Point Re common shareholders, as presented, is a non-GAAP financial measure. Return on beginning shareholders' equity attributable to Third Point Re common shareholders is calculated by dividing net income (loss) available to Third Point Re common shareholders by the beginning shareholders' equity attributable to Third Point Re common shareholders. We believe that return on beginning shareholders' equity attributable to Third Point Re common shareholders is an important measure because it assists our management and investors in evaluating the Company's profitability. When we repurchase our common shares, we also adjust the beginning shareholders' equity attributable to Third Point Re common shareholders for the impact of the shares repurchased on a weighted average basis. For a period where there was a loss, this adjustment decreased the stated returns on beginning shareholders' equity and for a period where there was a gain, this adjustment increased the stated returns on beginning shareholders' equity.



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

($ in thousands) Net income (loss) available to Third Point Re common shareholders $ 124,015



$ 53,065



$ (59,622)



$ 185,980

Shareholders' equity attributable to Third Point Re common shareholders - beginning of period $ 1,231,701



$ 1,338,879



$ 1,414,074



$ 1,204,574

Return on beginning shareholders' equity attributable to Third Point Re common shareholders 10.1 %

4.0 %

(4.2) %

15.4 %

Key Performance Indicator

Net Investment Return on Investments Managed by Third Point LLC

Net investment return represents the return on our net investments managed by Third Point LLC, net of fees. The net investment return on net investments managed by Third Point LLC is the percentage change in value of a dollar invested over the reporting period on our net investment assets managed by Third Point LLC. The net investment return reflects the combined results of our investments in TP Fund, collateral assets and certain other investment assets managed by Third Point LLC. Net investment return is the key indicator by which we measure the performance of Third Point LLC, our investment manager.

