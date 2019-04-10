Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. Expands Specialty Treaty Division With The Appointment Of Tracey Gibbons

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE: TPRE) ("Third Point Re" or the "Company") announces that it has hired Tracey Gibbons to lead its specialty treaty portfolio. The portfolio will initially include workers compensation catastrophe, PA/Life catastrophe and other niche lines of business including, but not limited to, contingency and political violence. She reports to Dan Malloy, Chief Executive Officer of Third Point Re Company Ltd., the Company's Bermuda based operating subsidiary.

Rob Bredahl, President and Chief Executive Officer of Third Point Re, commented, "We began broadening our risk appetite in 2018, particularly with the addition of modest exposure to short tail catastrophe risk. Tracey's specialty experience will be very useful as we develop diverse new lines of business, and represents a natural progression of our strategic development. We plan to build on this new team under her leadership during the course of the year. Tracey is a highly respected underwriter with a global reputation and we are delighted to have such a high caliber executive join us."

Ms. Gibbons has over 32 years' experience and joins from Allied World Assurance Company ("AWAC"), where she was Senior Vice President of Specialty Reinsurance. Before joining AWAC in 2003, she was Senior Vice President at Overseas Partners, where she was instrumental in setting up the company's U.S. operation. Ms. Gibbons is a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute, an Associate in Risk Management and a member of the Institute of Directors.

The Company is a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange which, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Third Point Reinsurance Company Ltd. and Third Point Reinsurance (USA) Ltd. writes property and casualty reinsurance business. Third Point Reinsurance Company Ltd. and Third Point Reinsurance (USA) Ltd. each have an "A-" (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best Company, Inc.

