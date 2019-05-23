Third Time's a Charm - Script Receives Capital Infusion from Ark Applications and PAR, Inc.

TAMPA, Fla., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Script and Ark Applications recently closed a new round of funding to fuel the EdTech company's explosive growth. This third agreement further cements the partnership between the two companies. "We wanted to ensure Script has the capital necessary to continue their aggressive expansion throughout the US," said Justin Smith, Managing Director of Ark Applications. The company has been expanding at a blistering rate in the school market.

Script founders Aaron White and Patrick Cahill

With more than 400 schools using Script, the approval process and workflow automation platform has been in high demand. Schools aiming to improve administrative efficiency are using Script's platform as an easy way to achieve this goal. The software has helped school districts limit their risk by ensuring that their processes are automatically followed and standardized while providing them dashboard to monitor progress. Schools have quickly realized that operational improvements didn't have to blow their budget.

"Our team has worked in schools for several years before starting Script, so we personally understood the need for a product like ours," said Script CEO, Aaron White. The Script team used their founders' experience to create products that resonate with their customers. Beyond workflow automation, Script's platform also digitizes forms, approvals, payment processing, and notifications. Schools have found these features to be invaluable in helping them function more efficiently.

The company plans to use the new round of funding to expand their team at their Tampa office and further improve their products.

No financial details about the latest round have been publicly disclosed.

Script promotional video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RjTYz_tzBlg

