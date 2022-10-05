ThirdEye Data to start providing Data & AI Services & Solutions across Canada

BROSSARD, QC, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThirdEye Data has opened up a new office in Montreal, extending its services to the Canadian market.

The artificial intelligence and big data company is based in San Jose, CA, and transforms enterprises worldwide with its Data & AI services & solutions. It's a one-stop shop for data science, analytics, and engineering services.

ThirdEye Data has served the U.S. market for over a decade, building end-to-end solutions for startup companies and Fortune 500 enterprises, creating a solid foothold in the technical market. Its services help organizations transform their existing knowledge into strategic insights for tactical business deployment, enabling key executives to make informed and timely decisions.

The company has opened its new office in Montreal to expand its reach, hoping to tackle local challenges unique to Canadian businesses seeking AI and business intelligence consulting services. ThirdEye's experienced professionals already provide consultations to enterprises worldwide, allowing them to introduce a broad perspective when developing solutions. Additionally, the expansion into the Canadian market opens the doors for technical professionals to immigrate to Canada.

Commenting enthusiastically about this expansion, ThirdEye Data's Founder and CEO, Dj Das says, "Our move into Canada is a natural progression of business - for acquiring a broader business market as well as getting access to skilled resources. Canadian companies are ready to adopt Data & AI technologies, and ThirdEye Data has the business acumen, domain knowledge, and technical maturity to meet their needs. It's a win-win!"

ThirdEye has recently onboarded Mr. Phil McCluskey as its Managing Director and Technical Head, taking the first steps toward forming its Montreal office. He commented, "Coming on board to ThirdEye Canada was a dream opportunity to build this new branch office from the ground up. I will personally be responsible for business development and hiring. We are just getting started while the sky is the limit!"

To mark ThirdEye's entry into Canada, ThirdEye is sponsoring the Big Data & AI event in Toronto to be held at the Metro Convention Center on Oct 6th and 7th. This is Canada's largest Big Data and AI event that brings together more than 5,000 attendees for two days long immersive business and technical sessions.

ThirdEye's assembly of experienced executives allows it to successfully focus on cloud computing, artificial intelligence, real-time analytics, scalable distributed computing, and data management for companies of all sizes. Now, with its business expansion into Montreal, it can assist even more businesses.

