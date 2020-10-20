THIRDHOME Unlocks More Doors with TurnKey Vacation Rentals Partnership

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury property and travel club THIRDHOME and leading vacation rental management company TurnKey Vacation Rentals are announcing a strategic collaboration in the increasingly popular private vacation home market. The partnership extends services and perks to select TurnKey clients and increases THIRDHOME's inventory, resulting in more luxury home-stay options throughout America.

"Our partnership with THIRDHOME provides benefits to TurnKey homeowners who want to exchange their rental to stay in another upscale home," said T.J. Clark, Co-Founder, and President of TurnKey. "Through this partnership, select owners can expand their options while ensuring their guests experience a seamless vacation rental experience at their home."

With travelers booking more drive-to, family, and group vacations at shorter lead times, the partnership offers access to sought-out destinations, increased flexibility, and more.

"The launch of our partnership comes at an interesting time within the travel industry. We know that many are ready for a change of scenery," said THIRDHOME Founder and CEO Wade Shealy. "We look forward to this mutually beneficial partnership."

With the addition of TurnKey homes, THIRDHOME is offering their clients a complimentary membership to their Exchange platform and additional perks for those who sign up within the first month. Along with their membership, TurnKey homeowners will be offered additional bonus "keys" to use within the Exchange, allowing them to travel to more homes.

In response to COVID-19, TurnKey introduced new home cleaning innovations, including enhancements to their patented GuestWorks® cleaning system, requiring professional housekeepers to follow specific cleaning standards.

THIRDHOME

THIRDHOME is the premier travel club for second home owners who share a mindset for luxury and exploration. The Exchange platform allows its members to leverage unused time in their second home to earn travel credits that open the doors to fellow members' private homes experiencing a whole new way to travel. THIRDHOME was also recognized in the 2020 Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards.

TurnKey Vacation Rentals TurnKey Vacation Rentals is a full-service vacation rental property management company for luxury and premium vacation rental homes in more than 80 top U.S. destinations. TurnKey provides guests with the consistency and quality of a hotel experience, while optimizing the management, marketing and ROI for vacation rental homeowners www.turnkeyvr.com.

