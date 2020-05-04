Thirdware & Strategic iQ announce Partnership to integrate Technology with Business Transformation

DETROIT, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirdware Solution Inc. (www.thirdware.com), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions, is announcing a major partnership with Strategic iQ Solutions (www.siqllc.com), a leader in Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) and Business Process Integration Solutions.

"Strategic iQ brings credibility and deep functional knowledge in the area of Enterprise Performance Management (EPM). This combined with Thirdware's 25 years of experience in successfully implementing EPM solutions globally, has the potential to bring world class solutions that can be truly transformational to the office of the CFO. We are very excited about this partnership and the profound and positive impact it can deliver to our customers jointly" remarked Bhavesh Shah, CEO, Thirdware Solution Inc.

How Strategic iQ and Thirdware will add value for clients

This partnership will create a complimentary organization that can deliver optimal and effective full-service solutions for the office of the CFO. We will leverage our combined industry experience, functional knowledge and deep technical expertise to identify, recommend and develop full lifecycle solutions for key areas of finance and accounting like Financial Consolidations, Financial Planning & Analysis and Profit and Cost management. The team will further leverage its expertise in the manufacturing sector and automotive industry coupled with our global footprint to serve companies that do business internationally.

We bring unparalleled expertise and innovative solutions to help firms streamline their global Month-end close and Financial Consolidations process while enforcing optimal controls and data quality accuracy. Leveraging our ERP, EPM and RPA expertise, we can design and build robust end-to-end solutions that achieve optimal efficiency and effectiveness.

The financial planning and analysis space offer significant opportunities to aid companies in their attempt to integrate their long-range plan, operating plan and forecast to manage risk effectively, forecast more accurately and reduce cycle times. We have the framework and toolkit to implement world class driver-based planning solutions that effectively integrate operational data with financial planning systems and processes.

Another key area of focus for us is Profit and Cost Management which is a vastly underserved function and can unlock significant business value. With the ever-changing supply chain landscape and international trade laws, the need to effectively manage material and other manufacturing costs is critical to achieving optimal profit margins. The partnership offers our clients leading technical and functional solutions to integrate automated profit and cost management solutions with their global financial planning systems and processes.

The partnership will expand on our extensive automotive industry heritage. Both organizations bring extensive real-world experience working with OEM's and part suppliers, including the leading of large-scale business transformation initiatives, supply chain cost optimization and product distribution expertise.

Finally, the partnership will benefit from its global reach and footprint that will be well positioned to serve our international companies in the most cost-effective manner possible. Clients will further benefit from our agility utilizing the most effective and comprehensive methodologies and resources for the continuous demands of modern commerce.

"As we embark on this journey, we are very excited to partner with a leader in the technology services space like Thirdware. There is an overwhelming conviction that the combined team will offer our clients technical and functional expertise coupled with proven solutions that few professional service organizations can match", said Ken Dowd, Principal and Co-Founder of Strategic iQ.

For more information on how Thirdware and Strategic IQ can provide integrated solutions, please contact [email protected] or [email protected]

About Thirdware: For 25 years, Thirdware has been engaged in delivering transformational solutions at the intersection of business and technology. As an implementation partner for Fortune 500 organizations in the areas of Enterprise Resource Planning, Enterprise Performance Management and Robotic Process Automation, Thirdware has successfully delivered over 1500 projects in the automotive, healthcare, and financial services industry. Ford Motor Company has been a strategic investor in Thirdware since 2001, allowing the company to establish a strong position in the automotive industry. www.thirdware.com

About Strategic iQ: Strategic iQ was founded on the principles of Strategic Intelligence which invokes the convergence and application of business intelligence (internal facing), competitive intelligence (outward facing) and knowledge management to help companies operate Leaner, Faster and Smarter. We help our clients transform their business operations by leveraging proven project management methodologies, effective change management techniques and our functional expertise to streamline operations, reduce cycle times and deliver actionable insight. At Strategic iQ, we seek to achieve trusted advisor status by delivering measurable results and solutions that exceed our client's expectations. Our founders bring a combined +50 years of practical experience in leadership roles in a variety of industries and national advisory services firms. https://siqllc.com/

