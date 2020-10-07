Thirstie Launches New Data Solutions Offering, Providing Alcohol Brands With Expansive Consumer Insights

Thirstie's cutting-edge offering has been providing alcohol brands the ability to sell "DTC" from their websites through a national network of retailers. This ecommerce platform has allowed brands like The Macallan and Cincoro to collect vast amounts of consumer purchase data via Thirstie-powered e-commerce storefronts. Now, with this better degree of analytics and access, alcohol brands will have the greatest level of insight into their customer bases available to the market. Due to the highly-compliant nature of the alcohol space, brands have never previously been able to acquire this type of data on their own.

"Thirstie's innovation have always been about empowering alcohol brands, giving them the tools they need to grow in the rapidly-shifting ecommerce space," said Thirstie CEO and Co-founder Devaraj Southworth. "When we launched Access earlier this year, our goal was to provide alcohol brands with a fast-tracked tool to start selling online. The addition of Thirstie's Data Solutions is just another step along that journey, as Thirstie now provides alcohol brands with the most innovative data and analytic solution in this ever-evolving space."

Thirstie's Data Solutions comprises various components to allow brands the greatest access and control of their data. The SaaS will provide brands with analytic data, including easily-accessible dashboards of key metrics across the complete e-commerce funnel. It will also include a tool for more in-depth analysis for sensitive PII data, as well as persona definitions on consumers, showing brands a detailed picture of consumers across the alcoholic beverage space.

Thirstie Access was being utilized by 50 independent alcohol brand within the first 100 days of being on the market. They have now eclipsed 100 brand partners in their first calendar year.

