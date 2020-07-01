THIRTEEN Relocates to A New Broadcast Frequency on July 2

NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 9 a.m. ET, THIRTEEN, America's flagship PBS station based in New York, will move to a new broadcast frequency. The change, which is in connection with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) broadcast spectrum auction, will only affect antenna users. Cable and satellite viewers are not affected.

To continue to watch channel THIRTEEN free, over-the-air with an antenna on the channel changeover date, viewers will need to rescan their television. This action is the same scanning process television owners are required to do to find local channels when setting up a TV or converter box for the first time. Viewers may need to review their instruction manual or contact the television manufacturer for assistance performing the scan. The rescan will need to be completed after the station shifts on July 2 at 9 a.m. ET. It cannot be performed in advance of July 2 at 9 a.m. ET.

This information is also available on thirteen.org. For additional information, visit the FCC website fcc.gove/TVrescan, or call 1-888-CALLFCC (1-888-225-5322) and press "6" at the prompt for antenna/reception issues.

