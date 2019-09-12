Thirty-eight Olshan Attorneys Selected to Super Lawyers® 2019

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP today announced that 38 of the firm's attorneys have been chosen for Super Lawyers® 2019 New York Metro. Twenty-six lawyers have been named as "Super Lawyers" and twelve have been named as "Rising Stars." While on average no greater than 3.75 percent of the total lawyers in each state are selected for the Super Lawyers lists, forty-two percent of Olshan's lawyers have been selected for this honor overall.

The following Olshan attorneys have been named to the 2019 New York Metro Super Lawyers list: Steve Wolosky, Mitchell Stern, Kenneth Silverman, Kenneth Schlesinger, Samuel Ross, Nina Roket, Michael Neidell, Lori Marks-Esterman, Andrew Lustigman, Jonathan Koevary, Jeremy King, Hyman Kindler, Thomas Kearns, Steven Gursky, Mary Grieco, Eric Goldberg, Warren Gleicher, Adam Friedman, Andrew Freedman, Michael Fox, Thomas Fleming, Stephen Ferszt, Spencer Feldman, Tamara Carmichael, Kyle Bisceglie and Ron Berenblat.

Additionally, the following lawyers have been named to the 2019 New York Metro Rising Stars list: Honghui Yu, Joseph Weiner, Peter Sartorius, Meagan Reda, Ryan Nebel, Kenneth Mantel, Kyle Kolb, Kerrin Klein, Elizabeth Gonzalez-Sussman, Brian Fischkin, Claudia Dubón and Jason Cabico.

"Olshan's representation on the Super Lawyers list is significantly higher than average, as clients and colleagues appreciate and acknowledge the extraordinary level of service consistently performed by our lawyers across all practice groups," said Thomas D. Kearns, a partner in Olshan's Real Estate Law Practice. "We have a reputation as a mid-size powerhouse firm and this recent accolade is another confirmation of our value."

Olshan has been consistently recognized as one of the premier mid-sized law firms in the country, including recognition by Chambers 2019 USA for "Leading Lawyers" in Corporate/M&A: Shareholder Activism and as a leading law firm in Advertising: Transactional & Regulatory Nationwide; recognition by The Legal 500 US 2019 as an elite Tier 1 Leading Firm in M&A/ Corporate and Commercial: Shareholder Activism, individual recognition of five of the practice's lawyers, including two elite Tier 1 Leading lawyers, and recognition as a Leading Firm in Media, Technology and Telecoms: Advertising and Marketing – Transactional, along with individual recognition of three lawyers as Recommended; selection of eight lawyers by The Best Lawyers in America© 2020; and as a "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News-Best Lawyers® for Securities/Capital Markets, Real Estate, Advertising, Trusts & Estates and Employee Benefits. The National Law Journal has honored Olshan twice as a top 20 midsize law firm in its "Midsize Hot List" and has included the firm in its "NLJ 500" list. Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice has consistently received top rankings across the board in every league table and publication that covers shareholder activism including the Refinitiv Global Shareholder Activism Scorecard, Fact Set Shark Repellent League Table, Activist Insight Monthly and The Deal Activism League Table.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

About Olshan

Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, a law firm based in New York, represents major businesses and entrepreneurs in their most significant transactions, problems and opportunities. Olshan's clients range from public companies, hedge, venture capital, private equity and other investment funds to entrepreneurs and private companies worldwide. Clients choose Olshan for innovative strategies and sophisticated, game-changing advice in corporate, securities law, equity investment and shareholder activism, complex commercial, corporate and securities litigation, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and advertising. Since its founding, Olshan has offered an alternative to the AmLaw 50 law firm business model with responsive, independent and client-focused legal counsel provided by the firm's senior lawyers.

