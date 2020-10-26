Thirty-Five Counties in Missouri Added to Ambetter from Home State Health Insurance Coverage

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Missouri runs from November 1 through December 15. This year, Ambetter from Home State Health is available to Missouri residents in 92 counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to place an extra emphasis on health, Home State Health continues to offer a variety of health insurance offerings that are among the most affordable in the state.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, people rely on health insurance to provide a sense of security and peace of mind that they're covered," said Nathan Landsbaum, President and CEO, Home State Health. "As part of the nation's Number 1 Marketplace insurer, Ambetter from Home State Health has the experience and resources to help people when it matters most, and now we're pleased to provide that same dependable coverage to more people across the state."

Ambetter from Home State Health offers increased value, convenient services, and benefits that help make health insurance fit within people's lives. For those impacted by job loss during the pandemic, Ambetter from Home State Health provides an alternative that is often more affordable than COBRA, the health insurance program that allows people to continue their employer-provided coverage. While COBRA maintains a person's existing coverage, they will pay 100% of the cost plus an additional 2% in administrative costs, and subsidies are not available to reduce costs. COBRA will also eventually expire, requiring a person to seek new coverage.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Home State Health website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

Access to Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues. With a $0 copay*, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Home State Health provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health, hospitalizations, prescription drug coverage, and more. Plans also include dental and vision coverage. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ambetter from Home State Health also covers the cost of COVID-19 tests and the associated physician's visit when medically appropriate.

Home State Health has been serving Missouri since 2012 and currently serves more than 320,000 members across its MO HealthNet, Allwell, and Ambetter plans. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Home State Health will be offered:

• Adair • Harrison • Pike • Andrew • Henry • Platte • Atchison • Hickory • Polk • Barry • Holt • Pulaski • Barton • Howell • Putnam • Bates • Iron • Ralls • Benton • Jackson • Ray • Bollinger • Jasper • Reynolds • Buchanan • Jefferson • Ripley • Butler • Johnson • Saline • Caldwell • Knox • Scott • Cape Girardeau • Laclede • Shannon • Carroll • Lafayette • Shelby • Carter • Lawrence • St. Charles • Cass • Lincoln • St. Clair • Cedar • Linn • St. Louis • Christian • Livingston • St. Louis City • Clay • Macon • Ste. Genevieve • Clinton • Madison • Stoddard • Crawford • McDonald • Stone • Dade • Mercer • Sullivan • Dallas • Mississippi • Taney • Daviess • New Madrid • Texas • DeKalb • Newton • Vernon • Dent • Nodaway • Warren • Douglas • Oregon • Washington • Dunklin • Ozark • Wayne • Franklin • Pemiscot • Webster • Gentry • Perry • Worth • Greene • Pettis • Wright • Grundy • Phelps



Missouri residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Home State Health or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit www.ambetter.homestatehealth.com.

*$0 copays are for in-network medical care. Ambetter does not provide medical care. Medical care is provided by individual providers. $0 Telehealth copay does not apply to plans with HSA until the deductible is met. Click here for more information.

About Home State Health

Home State Health is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Missourians through a range of health insurance solutions. Home State Health serves the Medicaid population in partnership with MO HealthNet. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals by performing operations for Ambetter, a federal Health Insurance Marketplace product, underwritten by Celtic Insurance (an affiliated company). Additionally, Home State Health provides insurance for the Medicare population through a Medicare Advantage plan, Allwell. Home State Health exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate, and coordinated care. Home State Health is owned by a joint venture of Centene Corporation and Missouri Community Health Access. Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.homestatehealth.com.

