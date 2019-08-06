Thirty-Five Students Win $50,000 in Scholarships through the Loomer-Mortenson Scholarship Program
MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ACA International Education Foundation (ACAEF) awarded 35 high school and college students with a total of $50,000 in funding to further their education through the Loomer-Mortenson Scholarship program. ACA International is the leading voice of the accounts receivable management industry.
"The Loomer-Mortenson scholarship program is among ACA International's most valuable investments into the next generation of leaders. Because of the generosity of our members, deserving students can reduce the cost of college by earning good grades, working hard, and spending a little time learning about our industry and its value to the economy," said Rick Perr, chair of the ACAEF Board. "We are dedicated to empowering future industry leaders by helping them offset the cost of college through every dollar we raise."
Students employed by a company affiliated with the accounts receivable management industry or a dependent of an employee are eligible to apply for a scholarship. Winners are selected based on their cumulative grade point average and a two- to three-page essay about the value of consumer credit to the nation's economy. The program was created in the memory of ACA member Robert E. Loomer, a dedicated instructor, and ACA staff member Irvin "Dempsey" Mortenson.
The top three 2019/20 scholarships winners:
- First Place - $10,000 - Klaudia Greer, Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida. Greer's parent is employed by SHERLOQ Financial in Tampa, Florida.
- Second Place - $5,000 - Trevor Arco, Mississippi State University in Mississippi State, Mississippi. Arco's parent is employed by Optio Solutions/CrossCheck Inc., in Petaluma, California.
- Third Place - $3,000 - Samisha Elysee, State University of New York Oswego. Elysee's parent is employed by Sunrise Credit Services in Farmingdale, New York.
The foundation also awarded 32 scholarships of $1,000 each to:
- Kelsey Baich
University of Mississippi
Parent employed by Day Knight & Associates, Ballwin, Missouri
- Tristan Barajas
Chapman University
Parent employed by Western Credit Union, Denver
- Elaina Bentz
Ball State University
Employed by Rothberg Logan & Warsco LLP, Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Jenna Leigh Cline
University of Missouri
Parent employed by Pro Com Services of Illinois Inc., Springfield, Illinois
- Jared P. Coccia
University of South Carolina – Upstate
Parent employed by Williams & Fudge Inc., Rock Hill, South Carolina
- Anthony Vincent DeMaio
Michigan State University
Parent employed by Paramount Collection Service LLC, North Muskegon, Michigan
- Tiffany Dobbins
Radford University
Parent employed by Shelor Motor Mile/Cars Financial, Christiansburg, Virginia
- Jake Freedman
University of Pennsylvania
Parent employed by MRS BPO LLC, Cherry Hill, New Jersey
- Jazelle Tylani Goring
Pepperdine University
Parent employed by Performant Financial, Lathrop, California
- Elizabeth Hartmann
Gustavus Adolphus College
Parent employed by ACA International, Minneapolis
- Richard C. Henkel
State University of New York Geneseo
Employed by Pioneer Credit Recovery Inc., A Navient Company, Perry, New York
- Mikayla Hill
Wenatchee Valley Community College
Parent employed by Credit Bureau of Lewiston/Clarkston, Clarkston, Washington
- Samuel Johnson
University of Minnesota
Parent employed by Professional Placement Services, Milwaukee
- Lindsey Ki
Emory University
Parent employed by Credit Bureau Collection Services (CBCS), Columbus, Ohio
- Cody Anderson Leslie
Indiana University – Bloomington
Parent employed by Municipal Collections of America, Lansing, Illinois
- Stephanie Lewis
Avila University
Parent employed by Bessine Walterbach LLP, Kansas City, Missouri
- Matthew Lowenstein
California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo
Parent employed by Collection Bureau of America, Hayward, California
- William Marlar
Mississippi State University
Parent employed by Tennessee Credit Management Inc., Corinth, Mississippi
- Abigail Martel
Towson University
Parent employed by Peroutka, Miller, Klima & Peters, Pasadena, Maryland
- Alyssa Martinez
Oregon State University
Parent employed by Gordon Aylworth - Tami PC, Eugene, Oregon
- Isabella Moskowitz
Baldwin Wallace University
Parent employed by American Profit Recovery, Farmington Hills, Michigan
- Daniel Christopher O'Laughlin
UCLA
Parent employed by Kimball, Tirey & St. John LLP, San Diego
- Emily Robb
Baldwin Wallace University
Parent employed by Fidelity National Collections, Alliance, Ohio
- Sara Sammons
University of Missouri – Columbia
Employed by FB Credit Services, Columbia, Missouri
- Veronica Sansone
University of Scranton
Parent employed by Advanced Recovery Systems, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania
- Maura Schlee
The Catholic University of America
Parent employed by Peroutka, Miller, Klima & Peters, Pasadena, Maryland
- Michael Schulz
SUNY Geneseo
Parent employed by Mercantile Adjustment Bureau, LLC, Williamsville, New York
- Megan Seger
Appalachian State University
Parent employed by Sessoms & Rogers P.A., Durham, North Carolina
- Emile Shaker
Pellissippi State Community College
Parent employed by Wakefield and Associates, Knoxville, Tennessee
- Nicholas Siembieda
UC Davis
Parent employed by Optio Solutions LLC, Petaluma, California
- Joelle Woggerman
Auburn University
Parent employed by Ontario Systems, Muncie, Indiana
- T. Danelle Wolfe
SUNY Empire State College
Employed by Gulf Coast Collection Bureau, Sarasota, Florida
Additional information about the ACA International Education Foundation may be obtained by visiting the following website https://www.acainternational.org/about/loomer-mortenson-scholarship
ACA International (ACA), the association of credit and collection professionals, is the largest membership organization in the accounts receivable management industry. Founded in 1939, ACA brings together third-party collection agencies, law firms, asset buying companies, creditors and vendor affiliates, representing tens of thousands of industry professionals. ACA produces a wide variety of products, services and publications, including educational and compliance-related information; and articulates the value of the credit and collection industry to businesses, policymakers and consumers. www.acainternational.org.
