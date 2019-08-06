Thirty-Five Students Win $50,000 in Scholarships through the Loomer-Mortenson Scholarship Program

ACA International

Aug 06, 2019, 14:00 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ACA International Education Foundation (ACAEF) awarded 35 high school and college students with a total of $50,000 in funding to further their education through the Loomer-Mortenson Scholarship program. ACA International is the leading voice of the accounts receivable management industry.

"The Loomer-Mortenson scholarship program is among ACA International's most valuable investments into the next generation of leaders. Because of the generosity of our members, deserving students can reduce the cost of college by earning good grades, working hard, and spending a little time learning about our industry and its value to the economy," said Rick Perr, chair of the ACAEF Board. "We are dedicated to empowering future industry leaders by helping them offset the cost of college through every dollar we raise."

Students employed by a company affiliated with the accounts receivable management industry or a dependent of an employee are eligible to apply for a scholarship. Winners are selected based on their cumulative grade point average and a two- to three-page essay about the value of consumer credit to the nation's economy. The program was created in the memory of ACA member Robert E. Loomer, a dedicated instructor, and ACA staff member Irvin "Dempsey" Mortenson.

The top three 2019/20 scholarships winners:

  • First Place - $10,000 - Klaudia Greer, Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida. Greer's parent is employed by SHERLOQ Financial in Tampa, Florida.
  • Second Place - $5,000 - Trevor Arco, Mississippi State University in Mississippi State, Mississippi. Arco's parent is employed by Optio Solutions/CrossCheck Inc., in Petaluma, California.
  • Third Place - $3,000 - Samisha Elysee, State University of New York Oswego. Elysee's parent is employed by Sunrise Credit Services in Farmingdale, New York.

The foundation also awarded 32 scholarships of $1,000 each to:

  • Kelsey Baich
    University of Mississippi
    Parent employed by Day Knight & Associates, Ballwin, Missouri
  • Tristan Barajas
    Chapman University
    Parent employed by Western Credit Union, Denver
  • Elaina Bentz
    Ball State University
    Employed by Rothberg Logan & Warsco LLP, Fort Wayne, Indiana
  • Jenna Leigh Cline
    University of Missouri
    Parent employed by Pro Com Services of Illinois Inc., Springfield, Illinois
  • Jared P. Coccia
    University of South Carolina – Upstate
    Parent employed by Williams & Fudge Inc., Rock Hill, South Carolina
  • Anthony Vincent DeMaio
    Michigan State University
    Parent employed by Paramount Collection Service LLC, North Muskegon, Michigan
  • Tiffany Dobbins
    Radford University
    Parent employed by Shelor Motor Mile/Cars Financial, Christiansburg, Virginia
  • Jake Freedman
    University of Pennsylvania
    Parent employed by MRS BPO LLC, Cherry Hill, New Jersey
  • Jazelle Tylani Goring
    Pepperdine University
    Parent employed by Performant Financial, Lathrop, California
  • Elizabeth Hartmann
    Gustavus Adolphus College
    Parent employed by ACA International, Minneapolis
  • Richard C. Henkel
    State University of New York Geneseo
    Employed by Pioneer Credit Recovery Inc., A Navient Company, Perry, New York
  • Mikayla Hill
    Wenatchee Valley Community College
    Parent employed by Credit Bureau of Lewiston/Clarkston, Clarkston, Washington
  • Samuel Johnson
    University of Minnesota
    Parent employed by Professional Placement Services, Milwaukee
  • Lindsey Ki
    Emory University
    Parent employed by Credit Bureau Collection Services (CBCS), Columbus, Ohio
  • Cody Anderson Leslie
    Indiana UniversityBloomington
    Parent employed by Municipal Collections of America, Lansing, Illinois
  • Stephanie Lewis
    Avila University
    Parent employed by Bessine Walterbach LLP, Kansas City, Missouri
  • Matthew Lowenstein
    California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo
    Parent employed by Collection Bureau of America, Hayward, California
  • William Marlar
    Mississippi State University
    Parent employed by Tennessee Credit Management Inc., Corinth, Mississippi
  • Abigail Martel
    Towson University
    Parent employed by Peroutka, Miller, Klima & Peters, Pasadena, Maryland
  • Alyssa Martinez
    Oregon State University
    Parent employed by Gordon Aylworth - Tami PC, Eugene, Oregon
  • Isabella Moskowitz
    Baldwin Wallace University
    Parent employed by American Profit Recovery, Farmington Hills, Michigan
  • Daniel Christopher O'Laughlin
    UCLA
    Parent employed by Kimball, Tirey & St. John LLP, San Diego
  • Emily Robb
    Baldwin Wallace University
    Parent employed by Fidelity National Collections, Alliance, Ohio
  • Sara Sammons
    University of MissouriColumbia
    Employed by FB Credit Services, Columbia, Missouri
  • Veronica Sansone
    University of Scranton
    Parent employed by Advanced Recovery Systems, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania
  • Maura Schlee
    The Catholic University of America
    Parent employed by Peroutka, Miller, Klima & Peters, Pasadena, Maryland
  • Michael Schulz
    SUNY Geneseo
    Parent employed by Mercantile Adjustment Bureau, LLC, Williamsville, New York
  • Megan Seger
    Appalachian State University
    Parent employed by Sessoms & Rogers P.A., Durham, North Carolina
  • Emile Shaker
    Pellissippi State Community College
    Parent employed by Wakefield and Associates, Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Nicholas Siembieda
    UC Davis
    Parent employed by Optio Solutions LLC, Petaluma, California
  • Joelle Woggerman
    Auburn University
    Parent employed by Ontario Systems, Muncie, Indiana
  • T. Danelle Wolfe
    SUNY Empire State College
    Employed by Gulf Coast Collection Bureau, Sarasota, Florida

Additional information about the ACA International Education Foundation may be obtained by visiting the following website https://www.acainternational.org/about/loomer-mortenson-scholarship

ACA International (ACA), the association of credit and collection professionals, is the largest membership organization in the accounts receivable management industry. Founded in 1939, ACA brings together third-party collection agencies, law firms, asset buying companies, creditors and vendor affiliates, representing tens of thousands of industry professionals. ACA produces a wide variety of products, services and publications, including educational and compliance-related information; and articulates the value of the credit and collection industry to businesses, policymakers and consumers. www.acainternational.org.

Contact: Kim Coghill
VP Communications
ACA International
202-374-7535
Coghill@acainternational.org

SOURCE ACA International

Thirty-Five Students Win $50,000 in Scholarships through the Loomer-Mortenson Scholarship Program

