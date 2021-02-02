Thirty Three Threads Announces Launch Of Crowd Funding Campaign With Start Engine

VISTA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty Three Threads, a developer of premium quality apparel, socks, and accessories, under the brands ToeSox®, Tavi Noir®, and Base33®, announced that it has launched a Regulation CF capital raise with Start Engine in which they have already reached 40% of their goal within the first 72 hours.

Effective immediately, investors can purchase shares of Thirty Three Threads through Start Engine and participate in the company's long-term mission to expand into new categories and broader distribution while maintaining a commitment to creating premium quality performance products that helps its customers do what they love, only better. The company and its brands have already begun expanding their product offering with the recent launch of Tavi Noir Apparel.

"We are very excited to be able to offer our ambassadors, loyal customers, and community, the ability to invest in Thirty Three Threads," said Gill Hong, CEO, Thirty Three Threads. "Our brands are known for innovative design, quality, and performance throughout the world and we have been successful in building a global community who relies on us for premium quality products, both in the studio and beyond. We are thrilled to provide these customers the opportunity to become a part of the company they've trusted these last 16 years."

Purchasing Shares in Thirty Three Threads

To invest in Thirty Three Threads please visit www.startengine.com/thirty-three-threads, which contains important information and disclosures, including financial statements and risk factors.

About Thirty Three Threads

The Thirty Three Threads family of brands -- Tavi Noir, ToeSox, and Base 33 -- creates active apparel, non-slip grip socks, sports socks and gloves for active individuals who appreciate quality products that enhance performance. Our community can be found in the studio practicing Pilates, yoga, barre and dance as well as outside of it cycling, doing HIIT and Cross Training, and running. Our company is committed to creating the lightest footprint possible through the creation of premium quality products that stand the test of time. All of our products offer functionality and comfort with a versatile style that transitions seamlessly from the studio to the street for everyday wear.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company, its business plan, and its industry. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of, assumptions, and information currently available to the Company's management. When used in this press release words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

To view our entire family of brands please visit www.33threads.com.

