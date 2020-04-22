This Akshaya Tritiya, shop from the safety and comfort of home with Malabar Gold & Diamonds

The launch of special jewellery collections through their online portal www.malabargoldanddiamonds.com is a result of the brand's efforts to help safeguard beliefs and traditions. "Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be an auspicious occasion for Indians across the globe and we did not want the ongoing crisis to deter this popular belief. As a brand that has always believed in the beauty of traditions and culture, we wanted to offer a seamless shopping experience to our customers and cater to their growing requests, which is what led to this facilitation of online shopping," said Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, MD – International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Exclusive offers await shoppers on jewellery purchases. For every AED 1000 gold jewellery purchase, one 150 mg gold coin and for every AED 1000 diamond jewellery purchase, two 150 mg gold coins each will be dispatched along with the order. The offer is valid until 26th April. All orders will be shipped once lockdown is over and situation becomes under control.

About Malabar Gold & Diamonds



Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate.

Established in 1993 in the Indian state of Kerala, Malabar Gold & Diamonds today has a strong retail network of over 250 outlets spread across 10 countries including India, Middle East, Far East & USA.

With 14 cluster manufacturing units in India and GCC – the company currently has 12 jewellery brands to cater to the discerning needs of customers.

SOURCE Malabar Gold & Diamonds