This Beauty App Allows You To Live Like A Celebrity Stylist

BALTIMORE, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- StyleTrail, an online web & mobile marketplace launching this year intends to be the #1 Staffing Agency for beauty industry professionals. The average beauty salon generates $200,000 per year and operates at only 40% capacity. However, by booking a daily booth rental twice a week with StyleTrail, salon owners can increase revenue by up to 75%!

Beauticians want the freedom to move around and make their own schedules. StyleTrail will allow salon and barbershop owners to easily browse and hire licensed professionals to occupy their empty booths. Thus, providing the desired scheduling flexibility to stylists. Eric Warner, the Founder and CEO of StyleTrail, will be featured in the "Black Men In Tech" series which includes Forbes magazine; explains, "This app will provide an increase in revenue due to its immediate staffing abilities."

Through StyleTrail, Beauty Pro's such as Hair Stylists, Barbers, Cosmetologists, Massage Therapists, Waxologists, and Nail Techs, will have the ability to search and apply to work in professional salons anywhere in the world. Beauty establishment owners, will have the ability to hire beauty pro's and generate revenue from their empty beauty space. The company plans to launch in Baltimore, MD initially, before expanding to cities across the United States.

StyleTrail maintains a competitive advantage by offering paid advertising to its members as well as online booking, and business development tools. Eric Warner also understands that while most people are comfortable with mobile applications, there is still a huge population of people who prefer to log onto the computer to handle their business affairs. He states "Almost everyone gets their hair styled or uses some kind of beauty related product, but everyone doesn't necessarily use apps and because we're not trying to appeal solely to app users, we're already setting ourselves apart from the competition."

Styletrail is an online marketplace created by Founder and CEO, Eric Warner to provide beauty experts with professional workspaces and help salon owners locate and hire needed talent anytime. Styletrail currently has 50 committed beauty professionals and over 100,000 contacts within the beauty industry. Styletrail has completed two accelerator programs. Eric Warner has 10 years of experience in the technology and design industry.

