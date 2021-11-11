This Book Is for You, If Roadblocks Continue to Keep You on the Outskirts of the Abundant Life

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The struggles we face every day are often perceived as "out of my control", this book identifies the root causes of our struggles and offers solutions to overcome them. In Canaan City Limits: Roadblocks Ahead, Rosita Dozier, a bible teacher, gives insight into how obstructions get in the way of our journey to the abundant life. She addresses the giants that block us on our journey, giants that show up as roadblocks keeping us from entering the land promised to us by God.

Canaan was a biblical land made up of seven nations. The inhabitants of these nations were known as the Canaanites, Hittites, Hivites, Perizzites, Girgashites, Amorites and the Jebusites. The names of these inhabitants are especially important and gives us a clue to the stronghold each nation represents. As we understand each stronghold, we will see how they block our entrance into the land that flows with milk and honey. Each of these nations represent forces that people, Christians included, face every day.

Canaan City Limits: Roadblocks Ahead is an interactive devotional. There are sections for taking notes, as well as reflections and life application questions to help draw you into the subject matter. In today's society self-care and wellness are important topics that seem to be at the forefront of living better lives. I might add, knowing your enemy is just as important. Anyone or anything that gets in the way of moving forward is an enemy. How often do we settle for second best and compromise because we fail to fight our way through the roadblocks.

Rosita Dozier is a native of Little Rock, Arkansas, currently living in Riverside, California. Rosita received her initial spiritual training from Bishop Robert E. Smith, Sr and later was ordained in Pomona California. She serves under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Charles Lee-Johnson, pastor of The Life Church in Riverside. Teaching bible studies is a top priority.

