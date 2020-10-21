This Cold and Flu Season, COVID-19 Unit Doctor Uses Nasal Antiseptic NanoBio Protect for an Added Layer of Protection

Dr. Douglas Spence, an ER doctor at Munson Hospital in Traverse City, Michigan, has announced the addition of a daily nasal antiseptic solution to help protect against respiratory infection, as part of his personal protection routine. He is also now recommending patients at higher risk of infection also use a daily nasal antiseptic.

While many Americans may still be unfamiliar with nasal antiseptics, they are becoming increasingly mainstream among healthcare practitioners and other frontline workers. Asked when and how he applies the product, Dr. Spence said, "I use a nasal antiseptic at the hospital when I get out of the Covid-19 unit. Even with the negative airflow rooms and an N95, I still feel like I'm at risk of having inhaled virus, so I wash my hands and face and use NanoBio Protect. After that, I feel a lot more secure."

NanoBio Protect , a new nasal antiseptic solution, sanitizes and protects the nose, for an added layer of protection. It is designed to persist on the skin for up to eight hours, offering safe, all-day protection.

Dr. Spence has been so impressed with NanoBio Protect, he's even suggesting it to his patients: "I would recommend it to my patients who are in higher risk situations. Specifically, those caring for family members with Covid-19 or influenza would have a very hard time not having some inhalation of virus. I would also recommend it to higher-risk patients who need to go out in public."

Now available exclusively on Amazon , NanoBio Protect is set to be rolled out in over 4400 CVS stores across the United States by early November 2020. With endorsements from leading doctors and increasing distribution, nasal antiseptics like NanoBio Protect are poised to make the jump into the mainstream this flu season, especially as families come together for the holidays and workers cautiously return to the office.

