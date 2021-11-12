NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All it took was a dare from Hot 97's Ebro Darden and Peter Rosenberg to put the wheels in motion. "I heard that they were talking about Jewish rappers and how none of them had done a Hanukkah song. When they got to my name, Ebro and Peter went in on me, because they know I am a proud Jewish kid from Far Rockaway, so I had to get to work," said M.C. Serch. However the road to the making this song was not simple. "At the time I was becoming friendly with a musical hero of mine, (The Smiths Johnny Marr). My wife and I loved them and one night I get a call from Jon Cohen (From The Fader) and he tells me that they interviewed Johnny and he was a huge fan of mine. So they linked us up and Johnny and I just kicked it for months. Talking music, and family and his projects. He asked me why I had not put out music and I told him I was uninspired but I let him hear some things I wrote and the next thing I know we started to work on tracks. I had always been friends with Bret "Epic" Mazur and my homie (And comedian Tom Green) was playing me tracks and he linked me with Brocket and the next thing I know we got 'Shine Bright'."

This Hanukkah M.C. Serch and his new group, THE COE-DEFENDANTS want you to stay lit and "SHINE BRIGHT"

The song is about the holidays, and is not your typical Hanukkah song. "Look imma be a buck here," Serch says laughing. "Most Hanukkah songs I don't really like because they come across really, like not hot, and they don't feel like they include everybody. I wanted to make a song that felt like I had all my friends over and we were just chilling, getting lit as one tribe and catching a vibe for the holidays. So that is what this is. It is not overwhelmingly story focused. Its holiday focused. It is about bringing everyone together. To eat good, drink good, and be one tribe."

That tribe includes A-listers like Darius Rucker, country superstar and lead singer of Hootie and The Blowfish to lend his voice, as well as Sam Harmonix with scratches by the legendary DJ Eclipse. "I wanted my friends around me, both new and old and to bring in the holidays with special people and purpose."

The single will be available 11/15 on Spotify and Apple and a video will follow suit.

