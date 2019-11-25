This Holiday Shop (RED) And Save Lives

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of World AIDS Day 2019, the (RED) Shopathon is offering holiday shoppers more than 250 product choices of gifts to give and to get, each raising money to fight AIDS with every purchase. Adding to the more than $600 million (RED) has generated to date to support the work of the Global Fund, the holiday gift selection includes:

Apple continues its leadership in the fight to end AIDS

Apple has a wide range of (PRODUCT)RED devices and accessories available this holiday season, including the new iPhone 11 (PRODUCT)RED. iPhone 11 features a powerful dual-camera system with all-new Ultra Wide and Wide angle cameras, producing the highest quality video in a smartphone, offering major improvements in low-light photography with Night mode, and Portrait mode of people, pets, things and more. It is powered by the A13 Bionic chip to perform the most demanding tasks, while getting through an entire day on a single charge, and is designed to withstand the elements with improved water resistance and the toughest glass ever in a smartphone.



From November 25 through December 2, Apple is also donating $1 to (RED)'s mission for every purchase made with Apple Pay by customers at Apple Stores, on Apple.com or through the Apple Store app. And starting November 27, more than 400 Apple stores on five continents will turn (RED) to raise visibility for the fight against AIDS.



Since partnering with (RED) in 2006, Apple has now donated more than $220 million to the Global Fund, serving as the organization's largest corporate donor. A portion of proceeds from these products, available at Apple.com/RED and at amazon.com/RED, will go directly to Global Fund HIV/AIDS programs.

Amazon's (RED) Storefront – Huge array of products to shop (RED) and save lives

For the third year, Amazon is offering a limited (RED) edition of the all-new Echo, available for pre-order now at Amazon.com/RED and available for a limited time. For every Echo (RED) edition sold, Amazon will donate $10 to the Global Fund. Additionally, customers interested in supporting (RED)'s fight by donating to the cause can do so on Alexa-enabled devices by simply saying, "Alexa, donate to (RED)."

The all-new Echo features an updated limited-edition red fabric design and even better sound. The new premium speakers are powered with Dolby to play 360° audio with crisp vocals and dynamic bass response. The limited edition (RED) fabric design not only supports a great cause, but also is the perfect color to add to festive holiday décor. With the all-new Echo, you can ask Alexa to play music, tell you the weather, make your life easier by adding items to shopping lists or checking your calendar, voice control your smart home, and so much more.

In addition to the new (RED) Echo, Amazon is providing customers a single destination, Amazon.com/RED, to shop a huge array of products that give back, spanning tech, fashion, health & fitness, home & kitchen and travel. New items for 2019 are:

the Rachael Ray cookware and kitchen range

a Closca bike helmet and an app-connected water bottle

a new collection of four Atelier Paulin gold-filled bracelets

Piaggio's new (gita) RED robot is a hands-free carrier built to follow people on the go while transporting up to 40 pounds.

robot is a hands-free carrier built to follow people on the go while transporting up to 40 pounds. a new (MOPHIE) RED Juice Pack Access accessory

Juice Pack Access accessory the all new (VIZIO) RED M-Series 50" TV

M-Series 50" TV the (UBUNTU MADE) RED LOVE Collar for pets

LOVE Collar for pets VIlebrequin's new (RED) Beach Bag and T-Shirt

(RED) partners give even more ways to join the AIDS fight during the holidays

As a (RED) partner committing more than $30 million through 2025, Bank of America will once again support World AIDS Day by helping to raise awareness of its partnership and the fight against AIDS through messaging in their network of over 16,000 ATMs and more than 2,400 Financial Centers throughout the U.S. In addition, Bank of America is offering a text to donate match: Text RED to 90404 to donate $10. For every $10 an individual donates, Bank of America will match in an equal amount, doubling donations through 12/31/19, up to a maximum corporate donation of $1,500,000.

For every handcrafted latte purchased at participating Starbucks' U.S. and Canada stores on World AIDS Day, December 1st, Starbucks will donate 25 cents to the Global Fund to help (RED)'s fight to end AIDS. Learn more at: https://stories.starbucks.com/stories/2019/world-aids-day-2019/.

In support of World AIDS Day, (RED) partner, Durex, is launching a social campaign to raise awareness, featuring an 18-second video to underline the shocking statistic that every 18 seconds a person becomes newly infected with HIV. The campaign calls for people around the world to show their support by sharing the film using #HaveSexSaveLives. The campaign is part of a three-year partnership between Durex and (RED), which will raise a minimum of $5 million for the Global Fund.

Personalized video platform, Cameo, is donating a percentage of proceeds from Cameo requests fulfilled from November 15th through December 15th. Special (RED) stars joining Cameo for the campaign include Bobby Berk, design & lifestyle expert and member of Netflix's 'Queer Eye'; Billy Porter, Dyllón Burnside and Ryan Jamaal Swain from 'Pose'; and (STARZ)RED Cameo bundle featuring La La Anthony and Larenz Tate from 'POWER' and Caitriona Balfe from 'Outlander.' More than 300 of the personalities on the Cameo platform are also participating, including Lance Bass, Carson Kressley, Chris Harrison and Ceelo Green.

Following the launch of the (MONTBLANC M)RED line in 2018, designed by Marc Newson, Montblanc is expanding the collection with the launch of Trolley and Signature Writing Instruments. Based on the design of its signature #MY4810 line, the trolley is a lightweight and durable companion for leisure and business travel, while the new writing instruments reprise the design of the original (MONTBLANC M)RED.

Balmain, in support of its continued partnership with (RED), has released further limited edition (BALMAIN)RED merchandise items, available for a limited time only. Proceeds from every t-shirt and water bottle sold will support (RED)'s fight to end AIDS.

In support of the (RED) Shopathon, MCM launched a new collection of accessories that fight AIDS, including a (RED) Reversible Shopper, Belt Bag, Reversible Belt, and more. The new collection is available now on Amazon.com/RED and at mcmworldwide.com.

Building on the agnès b. brand's long-standing support for the AIDS fight, a new partnership with (RED) will see select items from her permanent collection, known as "les forevers," donate 20% of the retail price to the Global Fund. (RED) products include a classic red snap cardigan for women, and a men's logo print t-shirt, available in France, U.K. and U.S. starting this month.

About (RED)

(RED) was founded in 2006 to engage businesses and people in the fight against AIDS. (RED) partners with the world's most iconic brands that contribute proceeds from (RED)-branded goods and services to the Global Fund. (RED) Partners include: AirAsia, Alessi, Amazon, Andaz, Apple, Bank of America, Beats by Dr. Dre, Belvedere, Calm, Claro, Durex, eos, Fatboy USA, Girl Skateboards, Johnson & Johnson, MCM, Montblanc, Mophie, quip, Salesforce, SAP, Starbucks, Telcel, Vespa, Vilebrequin and Wanderlust.

To date, (RED) has generated more than $600 million for the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, to support HIV/AIDS grants in Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania and Zambia. 100 percent of that money goes to work on the ground – no overhead is taken. Global Fund grants that (RED) supports have impacted over 140 million people with prevention, treatment, counseling, HIV testing and care services.

Contact: Press@red.org

SOURCE (RED)

Related Links

http://red.org

