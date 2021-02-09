This Innovative Company is Helping Nurses Pass the NCLEX Exam for FREE

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NCLEX High Yield, a specialized nursing board review course provider, announced that students achieve a 99% pass rate on the NCLEX exam when obtaining the company's "Green Light". Not only are these students passing, but many of them pass without spending any money! These include first-time test-takers as well as nursing candidates who have had difficulties passing the test. The quality and personal attention NCLEX High Yield provides its students is changing the industry norm. Nurses from all over the globe have access to FREE weekly zooms, FREE podcasts, and live classes for as low as $9.99. They also offer traditional courses and one on one tutoring to help prepare nurses worldwide.

Listen to Nurse Rose Pauyo share her heartfelt story, sacrifice, failures, and new found success with Dr. Zeeshan and NCLEX High Yield The NCLEX Podcast growing at an exponential rate. This has been the only resource used by many of our students to PASS their NCLEX Exam! All of our students, even repeat test-takers love supporting our brand and company because of what we have helped them accomplish!

"We studied the exam, other resources, testing strategies, and individual students to come up with the perfect formula to help students pass," said Dr. Zeeshan Hoodbhoy, CEO and Founder of NCLEX High Yield. "So many nursing students have heard about the popularity of our preparation course because we have a unique image and approach. I teach my "Method", which our students swear by. I developed it to help pass my boards!"

Dr. Zeeshan and his tutoring staff also monitor daily scores by email to track progress and offer daily check-ins for students and even communicate via their cell phones. The NCLEX High Yield Podcast, an additional component of the training, gives out regular content related to the exam, tips and tricks that the boards love to ask, and overall general information on how to study, what to study, and breakdowns of complex topics.

Dr. Zeeshan added, "We do not only focus on content. We work on how it feels to take the test, address stamina and pacing, test anxiety, and the most up-to-date test-taking strategies. Let us show you what the boards do not want you to know. We have changed the NCLEX game forever."

Nursing is one of the fastest- growing professions in the US. Their course is especially valuable for students who have been out of school and are pursuing a career change in nursing. There is currently a high degree of competition in the nursing field. Students are looking to pass the exam to qualify for the best nursing jobs at the best hospitals. Passing the boards will allow nursing students to apply for these coveted jobs.

Hoodbhoy completed his MD at the Spartan School of Medicine, received his ECFMG Certification and currently is interviewing for Residency. His career has long focused on wellness and natural health with celebrities and athletes. After failing his boards numerous times, he knew his approach to successfully passing them would become valuable to those, who like him, struggle with board exams. He designed the NCLEX High Yield test preparation to empower nurses and recognize their true value in the medical world.

