this is engineering Inc. Announces Limited-Edition SHIFT RED for US Market With Red, White, and Blue Colors

SEOUL, South Korea, July 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TIE (this is engineering Inc.), a global leader providing technology and products of UAV and Robotics, announces the Limited-Edition SHIFT RED Drone in the US market.

this is engineering Inc.

To celebrate and join the festivities of Independence Day, the Limited-Edition Drone will don the traditional colors of the US National Flag. "We've received an overwhelming amount of praise about the aesthetics of the SHIFT RED DRONE from our global customers," said Jake Kim, Head of Sales at TIE. "We think by owning and flying one of the Limited-Edition SHIFT RED Drones, people will realize how liberating and enjoyable drone flight really is. What better way to celebrate Independence Day, than to enjoy the freedom of flying?"

TIE highlights that only 10 units of the Limited-Edition SHIFT RED Drone will be available for purchase as it intends to carefully craft and inspect each product to ensure an immaculate finish. The package will include the SHIFT RED and its unique one-hand controller, extra pair of propellers, protectors, and an extra battery.

The Limited-Edition SHIFT RED Drone will be available for purchase exclusively on TIE's website (https://www.thisiseng.com/shop) starting at 08:00 p.m. on July 11, 2020 (PST) for US$699. Its mass production model, the SHIFT RED Standard and Hi-Lite packages are available right now on Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

About this is engineering Inc.

'this is engineering, Inc. (TIE)' is a global robotics company with the motto, "ENGINEERING X DESIGN". Engineers from various fields joined together to solve real-world problems to change the world into a better place. TIE is working on various engineering projects, including UAV, robotics, and PAV. The company pursues a hardware-based business that creates new values.

TIE INSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/shiftdrone

TIE FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/shiftdrone

TIE YOUTUBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-XHpRLRXdxfNRMbmxjaXw

[Media Inquiry]

E. [email protected]

T. 070-4445-3373

W. https://thisiseng.com

Related Images

limited-edition-shift-red-drone.png

Limited-Edition SHIFT RED Drone

Related Links

this is engineering Inc. Official website

this is engineering Inc. Instagram page

SOURCE this is engineering Inc.

Related Links

https://www.thisiseng.com

