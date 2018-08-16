This Is How You Throw A Pool Party

The destination of choice, Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos, provided the ultimate backdrop to this unforgettable pool party, exuding sophistication and style in all its grandeur. Flavorful culinary offerings were prepared by Chef Pedro Arceyut alongside an incomparable level of professional guest services. Now open, this new luxury property is set for those seeking unique destination experiences.

The 2018 #ATPCaboPoolParty, especially designed for the professional players, was enjoyed by the likes of Sam Querrey, Ernesto Escobedo, Joe Salisbury, Andreas Siljestrom and Manuel Sanchez, among many others. Attracting internationally recognized luxury brands and a VIP guestlist, the magic of summer was revealed with front row seats to unbelievable ocean views in Los Cabos, Mexico. Guests were introduced to top brands including L'Occitane en Provence, Del Cabo Event Design, Otaduy Yachts, Polaris, Mercedes-Benz BCS, Tequila Clase Azul, Vilebrequin and Luxury Avenue, Baja Beans, NOMU, La Europea, Moët & Chandon, and Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate, each sprinkling an elegant hint of their collections, products and personalized services, creating the most esteemed luxury experience for all.

Ocean Blue World Productions provided the exclusive coverage capturing the #BehindTheScenes excitement as athletes and guests mingled under the sun and experienced a pool party like no other. As part of the global elite men's professional tennis circuit, the Abierto Los Cabos week made for some monumental matches and Ocean Blue World Productions was there every step of the way capturing the highest level of competition and thrill.

Ocean Blue World, the global, luxury networking platform, together with Solaz Resort proudly left their signature "watermark" on this year's 2018 #ATPCaboPoolParty. Step into the world of Ocean Blue, a place where the options are endless.

For more information:

Tania Ashby



Public Relations



Tania.ashby@oceanblueworld.com



(011-521) 624.355.5504



www.oceanblueworld.com

SOURCE Ocean Blue World

Related Links

https://www.oceanblueworld.com

