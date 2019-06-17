"This Is Winning!" At Table Mountain Casino

Rose and her sister always enjoy making the short drive from Fresno to Table Mountain Casino so they can play their favorite slot machines and have some winning fun! Winning fun is exactly what they had when the penny machine Rose was playing abruptly stopped. In the next instant, the MASSIVE CASH JACKPOT WINNER message flashed on the popular Sakura Lady penny machine Rose was playing and moments later, $126,733.41 was awarded to Rose!

Rose has been a member of the Table Mountain Casino Players Club for well over a decade, and she was overcome with excitement that she had won Massive Cash. She and her sister have frequently seen others win this jackpot, but this time, it was Rose who was the winner!

Mai, also from Fresno, came up to use her Table Mountain Free Bonus Play, which she receives each week, just by being a member of Table Mountain's Players Club. After winning at blackjack, Mai made her way over to her favorite KENO machine. The next thing she knew, the Massive Cash Jackpot of $82,369.87 had hit on her machine, making Mai the latest MASSIVE CASH JACKPOT winner!

Massive Cash is a totally random jackpot and has become the players' favorite, because it can suddenly hit at any time, on any denomination machine. This exciting random jackpot is found only at Central California's Table Mountain Casino. Players Club Members can win anywhere from $50,000 to $150,000 in cold hard cash, simply by playing with their Club Card inserted in their machine. No winning combination on the machine's reels is necessary to win--this jackpot just hits and hits big at any time, making Table Mountain Casino the winners' choice for luck and fun!

Table Mountain Casino, located minutes north of Fresno, has become renowned throughout all of Central California for their genuine friendly guest service and winning ways. Guests say the warm and welcoming feeling they receive is a big reason why they love coming to Table Mountain Casino again and again. Rob Goslin, Casino President and General Manager, offered his congratulations to these latest Massive Cash Jackpot winners and said, "On behalf of the entire Table Mountain Casino Team, we want to thank Rose and Mai for being such longtime loyal Table Mountain Casino Players Club members. We were so pleased to hear that Table Mountain Casino is their favorite casino. Congratulations to Rose and Mai on their Massive Cash Jackpot wins!" Rose and Mai join winners, winners and more winners at Table Mountain Casino where May jackpots totaled over $14 million dollars. That's FOURTEEN MILLION DOLLARS for MAY alone!

Massive Cash is merely one of the extraordinary rewards that come with being a member of the Table Mountain Casino Players Club. Joining the Club is fast, easy and free. To learn more about promotions, dining specials and fun and fabulous entertainment, such as stand-up comedian David Spade on Tuesday, June 18th, simply stop by the Players Club Booth or visit www.tmcasino.com. This is winning!

#ThisisWinning

www.instagram.com/table.mountain.casino

https://www.facebook.com/tablemountaincasino

https://twitter.com/Tablemtncasino

Table Mountain Casino is owned and operated by the Table Mountain Rancheria Band of Indians who actively support many community-based agencies and non-profit organizations serving residents of the greater Fresno area and the regional San Joaquin Valley community. Table Mountain Casino proudly operates an alcohol and drug free environment. Must be 18 years of age to game.

SOURCE Table Mountain Casino

Related Links

https://www.tmcasino.com

