'This Is Winning!' For Samantha Of Clovis

Rob Goslin, Table Mountain Casino President and General Manager, echoed Samantha's comment and said, "Our team members and guests were all incredibly excited for Samantha on her Massive Cash Jackpot win." He continued, "Samantha has been coming to Table Mountain Casino for over a decade to play and win and we are so pleased she has chosen Table Mountain as her favorite casino."

The Massive Cash Jackpot is a Player's Club favorite that pays out anywhere from $50,000 to $150,000 and is found only on the slot machines at Central California's Table Mountain Casino. When the Massive Cash Jackpot is awarded, the meter immediately resets to $50,000 and continues to climb back up to $150,000 or until the next Massive Cash Jackpot hits. Players Club Members can win anywhere from $50,000 to $150,000 in cash, simply by playing with their Club Card inserted in their machine. No winning combination on the machine is necessary to win--this jackpot just hits and hits big at any time. No one knows when or where this huge jackpot will strike!

The Massive Cash Jackpot is only one of the many extraordinary rewards that come with being a member of the Player's Club at Table Mountain. Joining The Club is fast, easy and free. To learn more about BINGO, dining specials and casino promotions, such as the Escalator to Riches Giveaway that begins April 1, the T-Shirt Giveaway on Mondays in April or Play, Spin and Win Tuesdays, simply stop by the Players Club Booth or visit www.tmcasino.com.

#ThisIsWinning

www.instagram.com/table.mountain.casino

https://www.facebook.com/tablemountaincasino

https://twitter.com/Tablemtncasino

Table Mountain Casino is owned and operated by the Table Mountain Rancheria of California who actively support many community-based agencies and non-profit organizations serving residents of the greater Fresno area and the regional San Joaquin Valley community. Table Mountain Casino proudly operates an alcohol and drug free environment. Must be at least 18 years of age to game.

SOURCE Table Mountain Casino

Related Links

https://www.tmcasino.com

