This May, 1000s of Mothers are Taking the #MakingOverMotherhood Challenge

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blue Dot Project, host of the annual U.S. based maternal mental health social media awareness campaign and national awareness symbol, The Blue Dot, together with spokesperson Jen Schwartz, founder of MOTHERHOOD-UNDERSTOOD, is announcing its 2019 campaign theme, #MakingOverMotherhood. The campaign will run from April 29th to May 3rd. The #MakingOverMotherhood campaign will feature daily memes to "make over" the image of a perfect motherhood and the notion that moms can do it all without support. Mothers are invited to join the 5-Day Challenge and share daily real motherhood photos and messages to social media with the campaign hashtag, #MakingOverMotherhood. "We want to empower mothers, at least for a week, to post photos of what is really happening behind closed doors," said Joy Burkhard.

#MakingOverMotherhood

With the prevalence of women suffering from maternal mental health disorders like postpartum depression as high as 1 in 5, acknowledging how difficult motherhood can be is critical to both potentially preventing these disorders by helping to set realistic expectations, and in letting women who are suffering know they are not alone.

"We need to shatter the belief that the perfect mom exists. Real motherhood is hard and messy and sometimes very ugly. We should be able to be real without the fear of being judged or shamed," says Jen Schwartz, The 2019 Blue Dot Project Spokesperson.

Organizations can also proactively sign up as partners at TheBlueDotProject.org to share daily messages. Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week is being sponsored by Sage Therapeutics.

About The Blue Dot Project

TheBlueDotProject.org hosts the universal symbol for maternal mental health, The Blue Dot, a robin's egg blue circle that is symbolic of maternal mental health disorder awareness, support and solidarity. TheBlueDotProject.org shares daily uplifting and real social media posts and is a project of the non-profit organization 2020 Mom. https://www.thebluedotproject.org/

About 2020 Mom

2020 Mom is a tax-exempt social change organization whose mission is to close gaps in maternal mental health care through education, advocacy, and collaboration. Learn more at http://www.2020mom.org.

About Jen Schwartz

Jen is a writer, speaker and influencer known as the "medicated mommy" who picked up the debris left by postpartum depression and anxiety and created MOTHERHOOD-UNDERSTOOD, a platform for the up to 1 in 5 moms affected by maternal mental health issues and the community she couldn't find while struggling in a dark closet all by herself after the birth of her son. She is committed to shining the light on the darkest of places, where maternal mental health taboos have been hiding out, trying to make us believe that we are not enough and all alone. For more, visit http://motherhood-understood.com .

