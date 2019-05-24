This Memorial Day Register To Show Support And Play Alongside Veterans At The 3rd Annual Purple Heart Charity Golf Tournament!

The tournament features a silent auction, raffle prizes, a live broadcast by 106.7 The Fan , a Hole-in-1 Car Challenge, a cigar stand provided by Cigar Town , and a whisky bar sponsored by The Glenlivet – The Official Spirit Sponsor of the Purple Heart Open! Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to view the custom NEXEN 2020 Jeep Gladiator and find out how to nominate a Purple Heart recipient to win the #NexenHero Giveaway !

Money Mailer, Aligned Technology Solutions, Gray Plant Mooty, GreenDrop, International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers, Entercom, Allegra Printing and Salazar Bakery are some of the sponsors committed to raising funds and awareness for veterans and their families. For every sponsorship of the Purple Heart Open, a disabled veteran is given free admission as recognition of their service and sacrifice to our country.

We expect this event to be sold out! GET TICKETS before it's too late. LEARN MORE about the tournament or visit www.purpleheartfoundation.org to make a donation and help us continue our mission of enhancing the quality of life of all veterans and their families.

About Purple Heart Foundation

Founded in 1957, the Military Order of the Purple Heart Service Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that raises funds to support our nation's veterans and their families. Over the past 60 years, the Foundation has funded important programs and services such as academic scholarships, service officer programs, research efforts and resources for veteran issues including Post Traumatic Stress (PTS) and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).

Questions may be directed to Purple Heart Foundation Marketing Manager, Amelia Kakar, at akakar@purpleheartfoundation.org or via phone at (571)494-6530.

