This Mental Health Month NAMI Spreads Message: You Are Not Alone

ARLINGTON, Va., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This May for Mental Health Month, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is raising awareness and highlighting that no one experiencing a mental health condition should feel alone. More than 40 million people in the U.S. face the day-to-day reality of living with a mental health condition. And now more than ever, in these uncertain times, it is important for the mental health movement to come together.

This year, NAMI's You Are Not Alone campaign focuses on the power of connection for those affected by mental illness. Collectively, we can make a positive impact on the millions of people who are struggling and feeling particularly alone given the current situation of social isolation and physical distancing.

The You Are Not Alone campaign features the lived experience of people affected by mental illness to reduce stigma, inspire others and educate the public on available online resources. NAMI is asking the public to share their own experience with mental health conditions by submitting their stories at NAMI.org/YourStory. The campaign also builds connection and increases awareness through digital tools, such as our social media platforms, online support groups and the NAMI COVID-19 Information and Resource Guide, which is available in both English and Spanish. These resources make connection possible despite the current climate.

"Especially during this time of isolation, uncertainty and tragedy, it is vital that no one feels alone in their mental health journey," said Daniel H. Gillison, Jr., CEO of NAMI. "The COVID-19 crisis not only shines a spotlight on our need for social connectedness, but also our need for real mental health resources. This Mental Health Month, NAMI is raising awareness to change our fragmented mental health system into one that serves everyone, so people can get the care they need."

During Mental Health Month, and especially in times of uncertainty, the NAMI community is here to help. Together, we can realize our shared vision of a nation where everyone affected by mental illness can get the support and help to live healthier, fulfilling lives – a nation where no one feels alone in their struggle.

For the NAMI COVID-19 Information and Resources Guide (in English and in Spanish), please visit NAMI.org/covid-19. For You Are Not Alone resources, please visit NAMI.org/MentalHealthMonth.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness.

