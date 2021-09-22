This metaverse project takes on the computational challenges facing the industry

Rather than building new infrastructures, Computecoin is optimizing the existing computing resources with AI and blockchain

While metaverse applications have captivated audiences around the world and continue to rocket in popularity, they face a daunting challenge. The scarcity of computing power available today is holding all metaverse stakeholders back, including the biggest game developers and the cloud service providers they often rely on.

AWS supported Fortnite's 2020 Travis Scott concert--which was attended by 12 million people--but the only way Fortnite could host this enormous audience was to bundle players into groups of about 50, called shards, to which the concert was simultaneously broadcast. Fortnite could not gather the concert's 12 million viewers in one place at the same time; instead, users were shown an illusion of synchronicity.

Computecoin designed a solution that allows the metaverse to grow boundlessly.

What are Computecoin's competitive advantages?

As far as we know, CCN is the first and only project that aims to serve as the infrastructure of the metaverse. Others focus on metaverse applications alone.

"The idea behind Computecoin is simple," Computecoin CEO Mourad Mazouni asserts. "Rather than build costly new infrastructure, we are aggregating and then scheduling the existing decentralized clouds (like Filecoin, Chia and Dfinity) as well as data centers around the world."

Computecoin allows developers to create low-latency metaverse experiences. CCN aggregates a local network that matches each user's (for instance, a VR gamer's) unique computing power needs, and then uses edge computing and other technical means to dynamically allocate these servers to the user.

CCN also offers a solution to a problem that has puzzled the cloud computing space for a decade: How can developers trust outsourced computers that are not backed by big cloud services like AWS and Azure? Computecoin's patented consensus algorithm "proof of honesty" (PoH) ensures that users can verify the authenticity of outsourced computing results.

About Computecoin:

Computecoin is a self-evolving computer designed to power the metaverse—the constantly evolving patchwork of virtual worlds in which people live, work and play.

Headquartered in New York City, Computecoin now boasts a global team of over 40 strong, hailing from New York, Silicon Valley, Chicago, Montreal, Beijing, Shanghai, and Bulgaria.

