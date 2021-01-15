THIS MONTH: Adaptability, Resilience on Display as Florida Families, Educators Celebrate School Choice Week Safely

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a school year like no other, Florida families and educators are gearing up to safely spotlight education options during School Choice Week 2021.

Florida families, schools, and organizations are hosting 3,467 virtual or at-home celebrations during the Week. One of the biggest celebrations will be a drive-through scavenger hunt for Tampa families on Saturday, Jan. 23. Meanwhile, in Orlando, the Osceola County School District will host a mini-fair to show school spirit and bring information to prospective families during the Week.

Taking place annually since 2011, School Choice Week is America's largest celebration of educational choice. While typically the Week is packed with large, in-person events, school choice advocates have adapted to this year's health and safety protocols, opting for virtual information sessions and showcases, online contests, drive-in movie screenings, and more.

Across the country, more than two dozen iconic U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week. In Florida, the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium building will illuminate in red and yellow from 6-11:59 p.m. during School Choice Week.

A growing number of Florida cities have issued proclamations recognizing School Choice Week in their community, including the cities of Springfield, Tarpon Springs, South Daytona, Malabar, Bradenton, Jupiter, Pensacola, Indian Harbour Beach, Maitland, Haines City, Hillsboro Beach, Daytona Beach Shores, North Redington Beach, Niceville, and Chipley.

"Florida families are passionate about school choice," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "As the state has led the nation in expanding education options, it's also developed a track record of academic excellence. Floridians have much to celebrate this National School Choice Week, and much insight to share during this challenging school year."

In Florida, there are a variety of educational options available to attend including: traditional public schools with flexible open enrollment, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online schools, and homeschooling. Florida's state-run scholarship programs extend to students in families with modest incomes, with an Individualized Education Plan, or victims of violence in public schools, in addition to a few other student groups.

Florida families will be raising awareness about these choices at their virtual celebrations, which make up some of the more than 33,000 planned nationwide to spotlight K-12 education options.

To download a guide to Florida school choice, use the Schools Near Me tool to search for schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/florida.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort; the Week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

Select local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective education options for children and is the world's largest celebration of opportunity in K-12 education. The Week is a not-for-profit effort that focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

