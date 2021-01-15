THIS MONTH: Adaptability, Resilience on Display as Indiana Families, Educators Celebrate School Choice Week Safely

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a school year like no other, Indiana families and educators are gearing up to safely spotlight education options during School Choice Week 2021.

Indiana families, schools, and organizations are hosting 925 virtual or at-home celebrations during the Week. One of most notable of these will be a virtual party celebrating schools around the state on Jan. 28.

Taking place annually since 2011, School Choice Week is America's largest celebration of educational choice. While typically the Week is packed with large, in-person events, school choice advocates have adapted to this year's health and safety protocols, opting for drive through scavenger hunts, virtual information sessions and showcases, online contests, drive-in movie screenings, and more.

Across the country, more than two dozen iconic U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week. In Indiana, the Indianapolis Power and Light Company Building will light up in red and yellow and the building lights will spell out "NSCW" on Jan. 24. Additionally, the Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park will light up in yellow from sunset to 1 a.m. on Jan. 22-24.

Governor Eric Holcomb has issued an official proclamation recognizing Jan. 24-30 as Indiana School Choice Week. In addition, the city of Veederberg has recognized the Week with its own proclamation.

"Pandemic or no pandemic, every parent wants their child to be happy and prepared for the future, and a personalized education is the best route toward that," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "There are many types of schools that families can choose from in Indiana. This Week shines a positive light on those options, celebrating great schools and educators across the state."

In Indiana, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online learning, and homeschooling. Parents in Indiana can take tax deductions for private school or homeschool expenses, and families under a certain income level can qualify for state-run scholarships for private schools.

Indiana families will be raising awareness about these choices at their virtual celebrations, which make up some of the more than 33,000 planned nationwide to spotlight K-12 education options.

To download a guide to Indiana school choice, use the Schools Near Me tool to search for schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/indiana

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort; the Week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

Select local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For information on celebrations planned near you, reach out to us with information about your coverage area at [email protected].

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective education options for children and is the world's largest celebration of opportunity in K-12 education. The Week is a not-for-profit effort that focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

