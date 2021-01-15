THIS MONTH: Adaptability, Resilience on Display as Iowa Families, Educators Celebrate School Choice Week Safely

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a school year like no other, Iowa families and educators are gearing up to safely spotlight education options during School Choice Week 2021.

Iowa families, schools, and organizations are hosting 331 virtual or at-home celebrations during the Week. Among the most notable activities for the week are a statewide dance contest and a statewide "Why I Love My School" video contest for K-12 students of every learning background.

Taking place annually since 2011, School Choice Week is America's largest celebration of educational choice. While typically the Week is packed with large, in-person events, school choice advocates have adapted to this year's health and safety protocols, opting for drive through scavenger hunts, virtual information sessions and showcases, online contests, drive-in movie screenings, and more.

Across the country, more than two dozen iconic U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week. In Iowa, the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in Council Bluffs will light up in red and yellow from dusk to 8 a.m. on Jan. 24.

"Iowa's students thrive in a variety of K-12 education environments like STEM-focused schools, art schools, or vocational schools," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "School choice allows families to find a school where their child is inspired to work hard and dream boldly."

In Iowa, there are a variety of educational options including: traditional public schools, charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online learning, and homeschooling. Iowa families can take tax deductions for nonpublic school expenses, and families under a certain income level can qualify for state-run scholarship opportunities.

Iowa families will be raising awareness about these choices at their virtual celebrations, which make up some of the more than 33,000 planned nationwide to spotlight K-12 education options.

To download a guide to Iowa school choice, use the Schools Near Me tool to search for schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/iowa

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort; the Week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

Select local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For information on celebrations planned near you, reach out to us with information about your coverage area at [email protected].

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective education options for children and is the world's largest celebration of opportunity in K-12 education. The Week is a not-for-profit effort that focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

