THIS MONTH: Adaptability, Resilience on Display as Missouri Families, Educators Celebrate School Choice Week Safely

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a school year like no other, Missouri families and educators are gearing up to safely spotlight education options during School Choice Week 2021.

Missourians are hosting 729 virtual or at-home celebrations during the Week. One of the state's most notable events will be a virtual rally for charter school families on Jan. 27. In another of the week's activities, students and families from all types of schools around the state will use the Storyvine app to share their school choice story.

Taking place annually since 2011, School Choice Week is America's largest celebration of educational choice. While typically the Week is packed with large, in-person events, school choice advocates have adapted to this year's health and safety protocols, opting for drive through scavenger hunts, virtual information sessions and showcases, online contests, drive-in movie screenings, and more. Across the country, more than two dozen iconic U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week.

Governor Michael Parson issued an official proclamation recognizing Jan. 24-30 as Missouri School Choice Week. In addition, a growing number of communities have issued proclamations recognizing the Week, including the counties of McDonald, Scott, and Henry and cities O'Fallon, Belton, Wentzville, St. Peters, Berkeley and Glasgow.

"Missouri has education options for families, but this past year has shown that families need more flexible choices that work for them," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "This National School Choice Week is a time to set aside politics and talk about real education partnerships, affordable ways that parents and teachers can work together to inspire learning."

In Missouri, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools with some limitations to open enrollment, charter schools, magnet schools, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling.

Missouri families will be raising awareness about these choices at their virtual celebrations, which make up some of the more than 33,000 planned nationwide to spotlight K-12 education options.

To download a guide to Missouri school choice, use the Schools Near Me tool to search for schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/missouri.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort; the Week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

Select local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For information on celebrations planned near you, reach out to us with information about your coverage area at [email protected].

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective education options for children and is the world's largest celebration of opportunity in K-12 education. The Week is a not-for-profit effort that focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

