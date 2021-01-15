THIS MONTH: Georgia Families, Educators Spotlight Importance of K-12 Education Options

ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a school year like no other, Georgia families and educators are gearing up to safely spotlight education options during School Choice Week 2021.

Georgia families, schools, and organizations are hosting 1,334 virtual or at-home celebrations during the Week. One of the state's notable events will be a school choice parent virtual panel on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Taking place annually since 2011, School Choice Week is America's largest celebration of educational choice. While typically the Week is packed with large, in-person events, school choice advocates have adapted to this year's health and safety protocols, opting for drive through scavenger hunts, virtual information sessions and showcases, online contests, drive-in movie screenings, and more.

Across the country, more than two dozen iconic U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week. In Georgia, the King and Queen Building in Atlanta will light up in yellow and red from sunset to sunrise all week Jan. 24-30.

A growing number of communities have issued proclamations recognizing School Choice Week, including the Georgia county of Liberty and the cities of Lithonia, Loganville, and Hephzibah.

"Georgia community members are increasingly speaking up for families needing more choices and flexible learning opportunities," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "This National School Choice Week, let's celebrate how great educators and schools of all types inspire kids to learn, grow, and give back to their community."

In Georgia, there are a variety of educational options available to attend including; traditional public schools with flexible open enrollment, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online schools, and homeschooling. All public school students in Georgia are eligible for an education expense tax credit and students with special needs may be available for a state-run scholarship program.

Georgia families will be raising awareness about these choices at their virtual celebrations, which make up some of the more than 33,000 planned nationwide to spotlight K-12 education options.

To download a guide to Georgia school choice, use the Schools Near Me tool to search for schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/georgia.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort; the Week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

Select local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective education options for children and is the world's largest celebration of opportunity in K-12 education. The Week is a not-for-profit effort that focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children.

