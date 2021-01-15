THIS MONTH: Kentucky Families, Educators Find the Positive in Education by Celebrating School Choice Week

FRANKFORT, Ky., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a school year like no other, Kentucky families and educators are gearing up to safely spotlight education options during School Choice Week 2021.

Kentucky families, schools, and organizations are hosting 576 virtual or at-home celebrations during the Week. Among the most notable of these will be a Netflix viewing party of the school choice-themed movie "Miss Virginia" on Jan. 24, followed by an exclusive Q&A session with Virginia Walden Ford, whose life inspired the film. Video testimonials from Kentucky families about their school choice stories will also be shared throughout the Week on social media.

Taking place annually since 2011, School Choice Week is America's largest celebration of educational choice. While typically the Week is packed with large, in-person events, school choice advocates have adapted to this year's health and safety protocols, opting for drive through scavenger hunts, virtual information sessions and showcases, online contests, drive-in movie screenings, and more.

Across the country, more than two dozen iconic U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week. In Kentucky, the iconic Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park will light up in yellow from sunset to 1 a.m. on Jan. 22-24.

A growing number of Kentucky communities have issued proclamations recognizing School Choice Week, including the cities of Earlington, Eminence, and Southgate.

"After a year of pandemic and politics, Kentuckians are uniting to celebrate an unchanging truth: all children deserve an inspiring, challenging education," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "The Week is a time to celebrate learning and share knowledge about all K-12 options, so that parents are more equipped this year to choose a school that matches their child's needs."

In Kentucky, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools with flexible open enrollment, public magnet schools, private schools, online learning, and homeschooling. Though the state legislature passed a law allowing for the creation of charter schools in recent years, no bill related to their funding has been passed, so no such schools are currently in operation.

Kentucky families will be raising awareness about these choices at their virtual celebrations, which make up some of the more than 33,000 planned nationwide to spotlight K-12 education options.

To download a guide to Kentucky school choice, use the Schools Near Me tool to search for schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/kentucky

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort; the Week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

Select local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For information on celebrations planned near you, reach out to us with information about your coverage area at [email protected].

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective education options for children and is the world's largest celebration of opportunity in K-12 education. The Week is a not-for-profit effort that focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

