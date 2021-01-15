THIS MONTH: Michigan Families, Educators Spotlight Importance of K-12 Education Options

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a school year like no other, Michigan families and educators are gearing up to safely spotlight education options during School Choice Week 2021.

Michigan families, schools, and organizations are hosting 1,122 virtual or at-home celebrations during the Week. Among these will be a series of video testimonials released throughout the week sharing Michigan families' school choice stories.

Taking place annually since 2011, School Choice Week is America's largest celebration of educational choice. While typically the Week is packed with large, in-person events, school choice advocates have adapted to this year's health and safety protocols, opting for drive through scavenger hunts, virtual information sessions and showcases, online contests, drive-in movie screenings, and more. Across the country, more than two dozen iconic U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week.

A growing number of Michigan communities have issued proclamations recognizing School Choice Week, including the cities of Dearborn Heights, Port Sheldon Township, Columbus, Auburn Hills, and Ishpeming Township.

"Michigan has education options for families, but this past year has shown that families need more flexible, accessible choices that work for them," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "The Week is a time to set aside politics and talk about real education partnerships, affordable ways that parents and teachers can work together to inspire learning."

In Michigan, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools with open enrollment on a case-by-case basis, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling.

Michigan families will be raising awareness about these choices at their virtual celebrations, which make up some of the more than 33,000 planned nationwide to spotlight K-12 education options.

To download a guide to Michigan school choice, use the Schools Near Me tool to search for schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/michigan.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort; the Week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

Select local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective education options for children and is the world's largest celebration of opportunity in K-12 education. The Week is a not-for-profit effort that focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children.

