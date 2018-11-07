This month on Ismael Cala's podcast: Intuition, your inner child, the threshold of deservingness and cryptocurrencies

Juanpi Dolande, Luz María Doria, Vicente Passariello, Alain Aguirre and Pablo Alonso will be the guests. The podcast is available each week for free on the platform http://www.revolverpodcasts.com/shows/dmente-positivo-con-ismael-cala/

MIAMI, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ismael Cala, life and business strategist, lecturer and author of eight bestsellers on themes of leadership and emotional intelligence, is presenting in November four new programs on his podcast dMENTE Positivo , a space devoted to awakening awareness and personal growth.

November will feature the following guests and themes:

Tuesday, November 6 : Guest: Juanpi Dolande. Intuition, so often obscured beneath an esoteric veil, is that little inner voice that is always warning us about something or someone. Panamanian Juanpi Dolande is an impressive young man, who has shown that our limitations are in our own minds.

Tuesday, November 13 : Guest: Luz María Doria. Where have you left your inner child? We take this opportunity to share a moment with Colombian journalist and author, Luz María Doria, who has just released her most recent book, Tu momento estelar ('Your stellar moment'). Luz María Doria is Vice President and executive producer of the program Despierta América ('Wake up, America') on Univision.

Tuesday, November 20 : Guest: Vicente Passariello. Has anyone ever asked you what you were worth? Not your physical value, but rather the value you assign to yourself from your own threshold of deservingness, which does a pretty good job of defining your own self-esteem. Vicente Passariello is an author and motivational coach, expert in neurolinguistic programming and engineering persuasion.

Tuesday, November 27 : Guests: Special program on Blockchain Banking with Alain Aguirre and Pablo Alonso. There's nothing better than getting out of a rut and learning something new! That's why we'll be making the most of our visit to Puebla (Mexico) to find out a little more about the ever so new world of cryptocurrencies and new technologies. Don't think of all this as something that has nothing to do with you! Remember, we're living in a VUCA world (that is, volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous), and if you want to be trained as a good leader, you have to adapt to new paradigms and learn about technological advances.

Ismael Cala, Lorena Susso and Moe Morales will be bringing us four programs in November brimming with information and recommendations on the podcast dMENTE Positivo

At the same time, it's also available for download on Apple, Podcast, Google Play, Spotify.

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

A life and business strategist, for five years he hosted CALA on prime time on CNN en Español. A businessman and social entrepreneur, Cala is the author of eight bestsellers on themes of leadership, entrepreneurship and personal development, including El poder de escuchar ('The power of listening'), and "Despierta with Cala"('Wake up with Cala'). Cala was born in Santiago de Cuba in 1969, and holds a degree in Art History from Oriente University. He is the co-author of the book "Beat the Curve," with Brian Tracy. He graduated from the School of Communication at York University in Toronto, and has a degree in Television Production from Seneca College. He is President and founder of the Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation.

