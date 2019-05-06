This Mother's Day Give the Gift of Wellness Travel

NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When Americans consider what gift to give for Mother's Day, it often involves pampering, relaxation and fine cuisine – all elements that are also associated with wellness travel, a $639 billion market, according to the Global Wellness Institute. This Mother's Day, surprise mom with the gift of travel, letting her select from among many worldwide destinations where she can rejuvenate her mind and spirit. Options abound, according to the travel experts at Travel Leaders Network, North America's largest retail travel agency brand.

Here are some travel opportunities around the globe, as recommended by the Travel Leaders SELECT Hotels & Resorts team, which are sure to please any mom seeking relaxation and rejuvenation.

Kauai, Hawaii – The Lodge at Kukui'ula, set among the tropical landscape of the oldest of the Hawaiian islands, is a relaxing beach getaway on an extensive wellness complex for discerning travelers. The Hi'ilani Spa offers meditation gardens, a secluded lap pool, acupuncture and juices infused with onsite botanicals, among other offerings. There are full kitchens in every bungalow and villa and guests can pick their own ingredients for dinner from the on-property 10-acre farm a short bike ride or walk away.

Austin, Texas – Miraval Austin, which overlooks Lake Travis in Texas Hill Country, is a new 220-acre resort with rich wildlife in the Balcones Canyonlands Preserve. Guests should try the Rasayana Renewal Ritual, which includes a ghee foot massage, a full-body deep pressure massage with heated dosha oils and warm poultice therapy. Other available activities include fitness, meditation, yoga, horseback riding, hiking, biking, and Austin-inspired offerings, such as hatchet throwing, roping and water sports.

Mystras, Greece – Euphoria Retreat is a wellbeing destination spa in the mythical Greek Peloponnese region that offers unique healing treatments and therapies, blending ancient Hellenic and Chinese philosophies and practices. The four-level spa includes an indoor spherical pool, an outdoor pool, a salt room, yoga and fitness rooms and more. All guests can enjoy complimentary daily group wellness activities such as hiking, yoga, lectures, and more. Private tours can be arranged to explore the historic treasures of Mystras and the wider region that is surrounded by Mediterranean mountains.

Phuket, Thailand – Rosewood Phuket, nestled on a secluded beachfront, is an ideal tranquil location for those seeking a relaxing, culinary journey. Among the 71 pavilions and villas are authentic restaurants, including a rustic Thai seafood restaurant, contemporary dining in a Southern Italian-inspired restaurant, and a laid-back ambiance poolside seafood eatery and pool bar.

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico – Grand Velas Los Cabos is an all-inclusive resort located where golden sand beaches embrace turquoise seas. From the fifth-floor lobby to suites, pools, restaurants and even the fitness center, guests experience breathtaking ocean views from a property graced with stunning architecture and Mexican art. The luxury suites with serene and contemporary décor have spa bathrooms and spacious indoor and outdoor living spaces. Enjoy a complimentary bottle of Mezcal when booked through a Travel Leaders advisor participating in the SELECT Hotels & Resorts collection.

Marrakech, Morocco – Royal Mansour Marrakech, a secluded, yet grand palace located in the heart of the city, demonstrates luxury and care by sending a butler to escort travelers from the airplane through passport control and on to the hotel, which was commissioned by King Mohammed VI. Guests stay at one of the nearly 60 private "Riads" or traditional villas on the grounds. For one's wellness check, Royal Mansour provides private consultations for spa, hair and beauty-producing curated plans. Guests who book through a Travel Leaders Group travel advisor can receive a $100 food and beverage credit, plus $100 spa credit. There's also a large outdoor swimming pool and garden surrounded by seven-day use pavilions available for personal use.

All guests booking SELECT Hotels and Resorts through a Travel Leaders advisor are offered up to $100 in VIP value-added hotel amenities, daily complimentary breakfast for two, complimentary in room WiFi, early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability, as well as a room upgrade upon arrival, subject to availability.

