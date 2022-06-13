This NFT project returns a profit to its holders within one week after mint, beating the downtrend market

MadManga team announced to reward each holder at least 0.1 ETH via airdrop soon after the sell-out of FOMO Stone NFTs. Rewarding its holders this soon after release is an unusual action to take for a new project, especially given it was during the week of a well-known USD stable coin free-fall fiasco. The project had gone against the grain of the fudded market with a simple reason to its holders, "…[MadManga's] partnership with Allizart made a profit, and we are rewarding back to [all 1,500 OG holders]". This announcement also reflected their freshly announced DAO strategy, where thirty percent of the online or offline profit goes back to its holders. Above gets big kudos in the book. This team's gesture excited its community for what's yet to come and boosted everyone's confidence in HODL. This event also doubled FOMO Stone NFTs' floor price and low availability on the secondary market even to fetch one. Interestingly, the community is secretive, not loud nor showy, and goes under the radar for many. Its holders' determination not to sell or list is also why its transaction volumes aren't the most active.

Fearing that people would play them for suckers, many NFT newcomers got more cautious about NFT project selections. Therefore, many projects are now under even harder scrutiny. Common is that projects unable to sell out, or projects floor price dipped below mint, NGMI, sad but true. Therefore, any projects that sell out or floor goes beyond their mint price are worthy of our eyes for a second look. MadManga FOMO Stone showed no fear by becoming the first sold-out project released right after the mega-sized metaverse land sale when all other projects had moved their mint date by a week to avoid the high gas costs. MadManga's charms that go against the downtrend are a fact.

As MadManga marches into Phase 2 of their sale, the company is curious about what else to come in the store for shoppers. It is intrigued by what this team has done so far, not to mention that the two lit animation shorts they have produced should excite anyone who watched them.

According to community information on the official website and Discord, the second wave release is still yet to be announced, with 2,700 pieces remaining (4,200 in total). People's only chance is to grab these NFTs from the secondary market to join in on the action and become its first 1,500 pieces holder is said to contain the most benefits. MadManga FOMO Stone NFT is an unmissable project for those who love, create, write for the manga, and want to participate in rewards in a very otaku-oriented, fun community.

NFA DYOR

(Not Financial Advice, Do Your Own Research)

Website: https://madmanga.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MadMangaNFT

Discord: https://discord.gg/madmanga

OpenSea: https://opensea.io/collection/madmangafomostone

