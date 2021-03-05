This Notice is to provide information about a settlement that has been reached in a lawsuit related to the 1964 and 1980 Pembina Judgment Fund Award(s)

The Class Action Settlement Agreement reached in this lawsuit provides for a monetary payment to Settlement Class Members. The Agreement provides for Settlement Distribution payments to be made based on eligibility and the specific Pembina Judgment Fund Award(s) payments received in the past.

The Court overseeing this lawsuit will hold a Fairness Hearing on June 10, 2021, at 2:00 PM EDT, the Honorable Thomas F. Hogan, United States District Court for the District of Columbia, 333 Constitution Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20001, to determine if the Class Action Settlement Agreement becomes final. If, following Final Approval of the Class Action Settlement Agreement, Settlement Distribution payments are made, the final outcome of the lawsuit will apply to every Settlement Class Member who does not choose to be Excluded from / Opted-out of the Settlement Class. The Court has appointed the Native American Rights Fund (NARF) as "Class Counsel" for the Settlement Class. You have the right to represent yourself in this lawsuit or retain an attorney of your choosing at your own expense.

If you are an Original Individual Beneficiary of the 1964 and/or 1980 Pembina Judgment Fund, a Legal Representative of a Settlement Class Member, or an Eligible Heir to a Deceased Original Individual Beneficiary, you are automatically part of the Settlement Class. You will remain in the Settlement Class unless you Exclude / Opt-out yourself from the Settlement Class by sending a written request postmarked by or before April 29, 2021, to Pembina Settlement Administrator, c/o Class Experts Group, LLC, EXCLUSIONS, P.O. Box 995, Mequon, WI 53092

Exclusion / Opt-out requests by Original Individual Beneficiaries must include your name, address, and date of birth; and a statement of intent to be excluded from the Settlement Class.

Exclusion / Opt-out requests by Legal Representatives of Settlement Class Members must include the Settlement Class Member's name, address and date of birth; the Legal Representative's name, address, and date of birth; Proof of Identity of the Legal Representative; Proof of Death of the Settlement Class Member, if applicable; the appropriate will, estate, probate, appointment, retention, or approval documenting the Legal Representative status; and a statement of intent to be excluded from the Class.

Exclusion / Opt-out requests by First-Line and Second-Line Heirs to Deceased Original Individual Beneficiaries must include the Original Individual Beneficiary's name, address and date of birth; the First-Line or Second-Line Heir's name, address, and date of birth; Proof of Death of the Original Individual Beneficiary, Proof of Identity of the Eligible Heir; Proof of Heirship; and a statement of intent to be excluded from the Class. Exclusion / Opt-out requests cannot be submitted by email; they must be postmarked on or before April 29, 2021.

If you remain a Settlement Class Member and you choose to Object to the terms and conditions of the Class Action Settlement Agreement, you must submit your Objection by sending a written objection postmarked by or before April 29, 2021, to Pembina Settlement Administrator, c/o Class Experts Group, LLC, OBJECTIONS, P.O. Box 995, Mequon, WI 53092.

The written Objection must include the Settlement Class Member's name, address, and date of birth; and a statement about whether the Settlement Class Member intends to appear at the Fairness Hearing at his or her own expense.

Objections by Legal Representatives of Settlement Class Members must include the Settlement Class Member's name, address and date of birth; the Legal Representative's name, address, and date of birth; Proof of Death of the Settlement Class Member, if applicable; the appropriate will, estate, probate, appointment, retention, or approval documenting the Legal Representative's status; and a statement about whether the Legal Representative intends to appear at the Fairness Hearing at his or her own expense.

Objections by First-Line and Second-Line Heirs to Deceased Original Individual Beneficiaries must include the Original Individual Beneficiary's name, address and date of birth; the First-Line or Second-Line Heir's name, address, and date of birth; Proof of Death of the Original Individual Beneficiary, Proof of Heirship; and a statement about whether the Eligible Heir intends to appear at the Fairness Hearing at his or her own expense. Objections cannot be submitted by email; they must be postmarked on or before April 29, 2021.

You are not required to take any action to remain in the Settlement Class. As a Settlement Class Member, you will not be able to bring your own, separate lawsuit for these claims in the future and you will not be able to participate in any other lawsuit related to these claims.

If after the Fairness Hearing the Court approves the Settlement as final, Legal Representatives of Settlement Class Members, and Eligible Heirs to Deceased Original Individual Beneficiaries may submit a Claim Form for a Settlement Distribution payment. The Claim Form can be obtained directly from the Settlement Administrator by calling the Settlement Administration Information Telephone Line at the telephone number below and leaving a voice mail as instructed.

In the absence of a Legal Representative authorized to represent a Deceased Original Individual Beneficiary, the Eligible Heirs in this lawsuit are First-Line Heirs, which are the living spouse of a Deceased Original Individual Beneficiary, or if there is no living spouse, the oldest living child of the Deceased Original Individual Beneficiary; and Second-Line Heirs, in those instances in which there is no First-Line Heir, being a next closest living heir to a Deceased Original Individual Beneficiary, as determined in accordance with applicable federal, state, or tribal law, and as designated by the Settlement Administrator. A Settlement Distribution payment that is due to a Deceased Original Individual Beneficiary will be made to only ONE Legal Representative, or to ONE Eligible Heir.

Additional information and answers to frequently asked questions are available via the Settlement Administration Information Telephone Line, which is an automated informational toll-free helpline for this lawsuit, at (833) 999-9915 or online at the Settlement Administration Information Website for this lawsuit, which is www.PembinaSettlement.com or you may email [email protected]

Dated: February 16, 2021

Contact info:

Anya Verkhovskaya

(833) 999-9915

[email protected]

SOURCE Pembina Settlement

