This Saves Lives and Love Is Project Launch Limited Edition #LoveSaves Holiday Gift Box in Time for Giving Tuesday

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Saves Lives, a delicious food brand on a mission to help put an end to severe acute malnutrition in children, announced a limited edition #LoveSaves Holiday Gift Box in partnership with Love Is Project. Inspired by the notion that love is one of the most powerful drivers for change in the world, the unique holiday gift empowers Kenyan women by giving them life-saving food to support their children's health, while also helping them achieve economic freedom through employment.

This Saves Lives and Love Is Project's #LoveSaves Holiday Gift Box launches on Giving Tuesday, November 30, and is also a unique way to celebrate Kenya's Independence Day on December 12. Each beautifully wrapped box includes 12 delicious This Saves Lives Dark Chocolate Cherry Bars and a special edition "Love Saves" bracelet from Love Is Project. With each bar purchased, This Saves Lives donates life-saving food, called Plumpy'Nut, to help children suffering from severe acute malnutrition become healthy and thrive. Each Love Is bracelet is hand-crafted by women in Kenya and creates a sustainable livelihood for thousands of Maasai women and their families.

"Love is more than a feeling; it's a transformative social catalyst that goes beyond making people feel good – it can literally change people's lives!" said Jillian Dilorio, Chief Giving Officer at This Saves Lives. "Our #LoveSaves Holiday Gift Box is a reminder of the huge impact a simple act of love can make. We're thrilled to invite families across the country to join us in embracing the true spirit of the season, by opening their hearts and choosing a gift that directly helps save the lives of women and children who need it most!"

Both brands have a long history of supporting women and children. For more than eight years, This Saves Lives has provided life-saving food to children in Kenya and globally who are suffering from severe acute malnutrition. To save a child's life it only takes about three Plumpy'Nut packages a day for 6-8 weeks. Love Is Project works with more than 1,480 female artisans across Kenya, providing wages that are 10-15 times the average minimum wage in Kenya. The company has created a positive impact for more than 14,000 families supporting the establishment of 36 community farms, 13 water tanks and whole livestock for families.

The #LoveSaves Holiday Gift Box is available online at thissaveslive.com while supplies last, and has an SRP of $60. For more information about This Saves Lives and Love Is Project, their missions and impact, please visit thissaveslives.com and loveisproject.com.

About This Saves Lives

This Saves Lives is a delicious snack brand on a mission to end early childhood severe acute malnutrition. Every single purchase sends life-saving food to a child in need. Co-founders Kristen Bell, Ryan Devlin, Todd Grinnell, and Ravi Patel launched This Saves Lives with a simple motto, "Buy A Bar. Feed A Child. We Eat Together." Now with more than just bars, its snacks contain premium ingredients and are Non-GMO, gluten-free, and kosher-dairy. Through a unique impact model, This Saves Lives has been able to increase its impact on severe acute malnutrition while revolutionizing the way private companies drive change in the world. The company has sold enough to donate more than 27 million life-saving packets of food for children in need, and this is just the beginning. Products are available in retail stores nationwide, including Starbucks, Target, Whole Foods, and on amazon.com. Learn more at @thisbar and www.thissaveslives.com.

About Love Is Project

Love Is Project works with more than 1,480 female artisans across Kenya to create artisan-made bracelets, providing wages that are 10-15 times the average minimum wage in Kenya. The company has created a positive impact for more than 14,000 families supporting the establishment of 36 community farms, 13 water tanks and whole livestock for families. Learn more at @loveisproject and www.loveisproject.com

