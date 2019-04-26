This Superhero is America's Millionaires Favorite Avenger

NEW YORK, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend Avengers: Endgame will hit the theaters all over the world. Can you believe it's already the 22nd movie entering the Marvel Universe? It all began in 2008 with the first Iron Man and since then we can't get enough of them.

So do our Luxy members. In honor of the launch of the Avenger's newest sequel, Luxy asked its millionaire users what character is their absolute favorite:

Luxy members love the Avengers. These are the results of our latest poll filtered among the most interesting target groups. 1: Members with an annual income over $1m; 2: All Luxy Users; 3: Preferences of all women. 863 Luxy users participated in this survey. Luxy is the leading Dating App and Site for successful and ambitious singles

Number 3: Thor

Actually, he just came to earth to take back his brother Loki, Stark and Captain America persuaded him that his powers are more needed down here. With his hammer he's unstoppable – probably it helps, too, that he is a god. 26% voted him.

Number 2: Captain America

The Super-Soldier-Serum gave Steve Rogers superpowers to fight for his and the US ideals. 29% of our Luxyers think that his patriotism deserves their votes.

Number 1: Iron Man

Genius - Playboy – Philanthropist. Tony Stark is the Engineer of Engineers. A self-made superhero. He is the reason why he has powers. 'If you are nothing without the suit, then you shouldn't have it in the first place' (Stark, in Spiderman: Homecoming). That says all. Plus, he is a Billionaire. 38% of our Luxy members think that is what it takes to be the number 1.

On April 28 is the annul Superhero Day, not only we should enjoy the next Avenger's movie, it also gives us the chance to honor our real-life superheroes: Paramedics, firefighters, police officers, soldiers and any other exceptional person saving and protecting others. Your actions and sacrifice are inspiring and Luxy dedicates this weekend to you.

